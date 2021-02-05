Saturday, 9:15 a.m. (ESPN+)
Catarina Macario is on Lyon’s game-day roster this weekend, which means we might see the young American star debut for her first professional club. She’s stepping into a fascinating title race in the French women’s league, as 14-time reigning champion Lyon is in second place. Wendie Renard, Delphine Cascarino and company need to win the two games on deck before first-place Paris Saint-Germain visits next month.
In Serie A, fourth-place Juventus trails third-place Roma by one point, second-place Inter by five points, and first-place Milan by seven. Weston McKennie and company also have a game in hand on all the teams above them. So a win here wouldn’t just send Juventus up to third — it also might put the nine-time defending Italian champions back into this season’s title race.
United needs a win here to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the English Premier League. Everton is in seventh, but just six points back of third. A win would let the Toffees keep pace, but a loss would be a big blow.
Christen Press finally scored her second goal for Manchester United on Sunday, finding the net for the first time since last October. She sparked a 2-0 win at Everton that let United stay level on points with first-place Chelsea, which has a game in hand and a better goal difference. Press will see a familiar face across the field in Reading’s Jess Fishlock, who’s on loan from the NWSL’s OL Reign.
Manchester City recently added another American star in centerback Abby Dahlkemper, who moved over from the North Carolina Courage to join Rose Lavelle and another Courage alum, Samantha Mewis. Lavelle finally scored her first goal for City in Sunday’s 4-0 rout of West Ham.
Arsenal, meanwhile, continues to be a headache for its fans. Bad weather has postponed a slew of games in recent weeks, which means the Gunners haven’t played since a 1-1 tie at Reading. Those dropped points left Arsenal in fourth place, four points behind City in the FA Women’s Super League.
The game of the weekend in the Premier League is a must-win for Liverpool, which stunningly lost at home to lowly Brighton on Wednesday. Now the Reds are seven points back of first-place City, which would become the clear favorite to take the title with a win here.
The FIFA Club World Cup started Thursday, and apologies from here for not including it in the midweek listings. In the first-round games played that day, Mexico’s Tigres (the Concacaf champion) knocked out South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai FC (the Asian champion), 2-1, with both goals coming from star striker Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Now Tigres gets to play South American champion Palmeiras just a few days after the Brazilian club won the Copa Libertadores in stunning fashion, with a 99th-minute goal — in stoppage time, not extra time — by substitute winger Breno.
France’s biggest rivalry game comes at a big time for French soccer. A billion-dollar domestic broadcast rights deal collapsed, leaving the league and clubs without the money they need to bankroll their squads. Marseille is mired in ninth place, winless in six games and playing so badly that angry fans stormed a practice Saturday. Star-studded PSG is in third, three points behind first-place Lille. Buckle up for what could be a wild contest.
After playing a Bundesliga game Friday, Bayern will fly to Qatar to go into the semifinals of the Club World Cup. It’s a measure of how insignificant the tournament is that this is possible. FIFA wants to dramatically expand the tournament in the future, but European clubs are against making the schedule even busier than it already is. (There’s also a big rivalry between FIFA and UEFA over who gets to make the most money off club soccer.)
For now, this game pits reigning European champion Bayern against the reigning African champion from Egypt. Bayern has won the Club World Cup once before, in 2014. Every edition has been won by a European or South American team. No African team has made the final since 2013. Al Ahly beat Al-Duhail, from the host nation, in the first round Thursday.