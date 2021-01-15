The Rome derby is traditionally one of the most spectacular not just in Italy, but also all of Europe. While there won’t be fireworks in the stands this time, hopefully there will be a good game on the field at the venerable Stadio Olimpico. Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have led Roma to third place, having lost just three of 17 Serie A games this season. Lazio, led by prolific striker Ciro Immobile (16 goals in 19 games this season), is surprisingly down in eighth place.