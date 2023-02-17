Mallory Swanson’s goals lead USWNT to 2-0 win over Canada in SheBelieves Cup

ORLANDO — At halftime of what turned out to be a 2-0 U.S. win over Canada, Mallory Swanson summed up the night’s philosophy in two words to the HBO Max broadcast: “Start fast.”

She said so having done the most of anyone to fulfill it.

In just the seventh minute, Swanson opened the scoring with a blast past Kailen Sheridan. Then she doubled the lead in the 34th with a sprint to intercept Vanessa Gilles’ backpass to no one.

It was an impolite way to treat a Canadian team under immense mental pressure, amid their labor dispute over pay and resources. But these two eternal rivals always know that once the whistle blows, it is no holds barred competition.

Alex Morgan, Ashley Sanchez and Emily Sonnett received crunching challenges over the course of the night. Alyssa Naeher saved a rocket from Janine Beckie in first-half stoppage time. Before Sheridan conceded twice, she denied Sanchez well in the third minute.

In the 76th, Sheridan denied Ashley Hatch, who had subbed in for Alex Morgan, from close range. Hatch had taken an extra touch after a smart setup from Kristie Mewis, and was wide open. Though the save was nice, it wasn’t a great look for a striker battling for one of the last World Cup roster spots.

Advertisement

At least the game was pretty well decided by then. The U.S. out-shot Canada 14-6, led by Swanson’s four and Lindsey Horan’s three. And they won without two major players who were rested due to injury precautions, midfield playmaker Rose Lavelle and centerback Naomi Girma.

» READ MORE: Canada women’s soccer players end strike after one day amid lawsuit threat

Rivals come together

Canada’s players took the field for pregame warmups with their jerseys inside out, and for the national anthem with purple t-shirts that read “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

They went on strike from last Friday night to Saturday night, until Canada Soccer threatened them with a big-money lawsuit. While the strike has stopped, their protests across social and mainstream media have not.

“Considering the current circumstances, our players will continue to wear purple until our association has standards in place that ensure equal opportunity,” the Canadian women’s players’ union said in a statement.

Before kickoff, the two teams gathered inside the center circle, formed a heart shape, and paused together.

“Although we are now on the other side of this fight and can now focus on our play on the field, our counterparts in Canada and elsewhere are experiencing the same pervasive misogyny and unequal treatment that we faced,” the U.S. women’s players’ union said, referring to the equal-pay deal it finally achieved last year.

Both teams players wore purple tape during the game as a further symbol, and white tape with the message “Defend Trans Joy.” That was a protest against anti-transgender laws and politicians including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

» READ MORE: The SheBelieves Cup marks a milestone in U.S. Soccer’s new equal-pay deals with its players

Brazil 1, Japan 0

In the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Brazilian superstar Marta returned to action for the first time since an ACL injury last March, and lit up the field where she plays for the Orlando Pride.

Marta and big new Kansas City Current signing Debinha teamed up on the goal. Debinha intercepted the ball and passed to Marta on the left. She dropped a stepover on Japan’s Shiora Miyake, swung a low cross back into the middle, and Debinha ran to meet it and thump in the finish.

“I worked so hard during these [11] months to do this, so I’m very happy,” Marta said.

And Debinha, who joined Kansas City last month after six years in North Carolina, said of the goal: “With Marta, you just need to be in a good spot — she’s always going to find you.”

» READ MORE: Five months before the World Cup, the USWNT is gambling at a key position

Up next

The scene shifts to Nashville for the second day of the round-robin tournament, with a doubleheader coming Sunday at Nashville SC’s GEODIS Park. The U.S. will face Japan at 3:30 p.m. (TNT, Universo, HBO Max, Peacock) and Brazil will play Canada at 6:30 p.m. (Universo, HBO Max, Peacock).

Over 23,500 tickets have been sold for the 30,000-seat venue, which will host a U.S. national team for the first time since it opened last year. (Union fans will remember that Mikael Uhre scored the stadium’s first goal last May.)