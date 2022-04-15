Spezia vs. Inter Milan

Friday, 1 p.m. (Paramount+)

With six weeks to go in the Serie A season, the standings have AC Milan in 1st place with 68 points, Inter in 2nd with 66, Napoli in 3rd with 66 and losing tiebreakers, and Juventus in 4th with 62. Inter has a game in hand on the others, so if it can win here, it will keep an advantage.

AC Milan hosts relegation-threatened Genoa right after this game (3 p.m., Paramount+).

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis

Friday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Real Madrid has run away with La Liga, leading everyone else by at least 12 points. But the race for the rest of Spain’s European places has the potential to be wild. 2nd-place Barcelona (with a game in hand) and 3rd-place Sevilla have 60 points each, 4th-place Atlético Madrid has 57, 5th-place Betis has 56, and 6th-place Sociedad has 54. This will be another fun race to watch.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN+)

After playing a breathless 2-2 game in the Premier League last Sunday, these titans meet again in the semifinals of the men’s FA Cup — this time on neutral ground at Wembley Stadium. The winner will face the winner of Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, which is set for Sunday (11:30 a.m., ESPN+).

Sporting Gijón vs. Real Oviedo

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Spain’s second division doesn’t often feature here, but let’s take a moment to put the spotlight on the Derbi asturiano, the big rivalry of northern Spain’s Asturias region. The teams are just under 20 miles apart, and Oviedo is in sixth place in the standings — the last spot for the promotion playoff to La Liga. Oviedo hasn’t been in the top flight in 21 years.

Lille vs. Lens

Saturday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

This is a famous old French rivalry, and this edition could feature U.S. national team winger Tim Weah.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. (Univision 65, TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)

If you like watching train wrecks, tune in to this game. San Jose is abysmal, even though it has real talent in Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse and Jamiro Monteiro. Manager Matías Almeyda has all but asked to be fired, and much of MLS is wondering why he hasn’t been yet.

Nashville, meanwhile, has two road games to go before opening its dazzling new 30,000-seat stadium on May 1 against the Union.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille

Sunday, 2:45 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

It’s been a little while since France’s biggest rivalry game had both of its participants as Ligue 1′s top two this late in a season. But it’s also a bit of a mirage, since PSG has a 12-point lead over OM. Its fans and front office are still sour about failing in the Champions League. A win in this game would calm some nerves, even if an offseason blowup of the team is still likely.

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

Sunday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

As noted earlier, Real has a big lead atop La Liga. But after Tuesday’s draining Champions League semifinal against Chelsea, will there be a hangover? If so, Sevilla could pounce.

Los Angeles FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Sunday, 4 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Despite last weekend’s dramatic loss at the Galaxy, LAFC remains atop the Western Conference. Sporting Kansas City is surprisingly down in 12th, with just two wins from seven games.

OL Reign vs. Angel City

Sunday, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

The Reign are coming off a 3-1 smashing of San Diego in the NWSL Challenge Cup, and this could be another big score. Despite the star power of Christen Press, Angel City is winless in four games so far and has given up a league-worst 11 goals.

