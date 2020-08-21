When Mbaizo replaced Real, he made his first appearance for the Union since June 13 of last year, and only his sixth in three seasons with the team. And it was at left back instead of his natural place at right back. A lot of people have rightly expected to see the 23-year-old Cameroonian more often, because he’s got enormous potential. But Ray Gaddis has refused to yield his starting spot, and everyone has seen this year that he deserves to keep it.