The game tape from the Union’s scoreless draw at New England on Wednesday isn’t worth saving, at least for the most part. But there were a few notable performances, especially by two players who don’t often get on the field.
Before the game tape gets thrown away, let’s take a look at who stood out.
Kai Wagner has been so good and so consistent at left back that Real has become almost an afterthought. But with Wagner out injured, Real was called on for his third start of the year. (You’re excused if you forgot he started the first two games of the year, back in March.)
The 21-year-old Drexel Hill native had one of his better games as a Union player. In 76 minutes on the field, he had 59 touches, three tackles, seven clearances and one interception, completed 20 of 29 passes, and even got off two good shots.
When Mbaizo replaced Real, he made his first appearance for the Union since June 13 of last year, and only his sixth in three seasons with the team. And it was at left back instead of his natural place at right back. A lot of people have rightly expected to see the 23-year-old Cameroonian more often, because he’s got enormous potential. But Ray Gaddis has refused to yield his starting spot, and everyone has seen this year that he deserves to keep it.
Mbaizo was pretty good in his 14-minute cameo: 20 touches, 9-of-12 passing, 2 tackles, 1 recovery and 1 aerial dual won. And since Wednesday was the first of five games in 18 days for the Union, we might see Mbaizo again.
“He has all the tools and you saw glimpses of it today,” manager Jim Curtin said. “Tonight goes a long way in the coaching staff gaining trust and recognizing now that if we do need to give Ray a rest, if we do need to give Kai a rest, those guys are up for the task and will do the job. ... I’m happy for Olivier, I’m proud of him, and we’ll look to give him more opportunities.”
He was busy almost all night, and the box score shows it: 52 touches, eight clearances, just two fouls committed and 30-of-37 passing.
Both Union centerbacks had strong performances in this game. Elliott had eight clearances and three tackles, and completed 19 of 23 passes.
Probably the Union’s man of the match, he recorded 72 touches, two shots (both on target), three tackles and two interceptions, completed 39 of 48 passes, and was dispossessed just once.
It’s not good when your left back has more shots than your top striker, but Real had two and Przybylko had just one. There was a bright spot, though: he completed 24 of 25 passes, including two that created scoring chances.