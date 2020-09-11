You might expect Union manager Jim Curtin, a former centerback, to think that way. But this year he hasn’t. He has three starting-caliber centerbacks in Mark McKenzie, Jack Elliott, and Jakob Glesnes, and he hasn’t been afraid to rotate them. McKenzie and Elliott have been the most used pairing, to be sure, but Glesnes has played in eight of the team’s 13 games this year — including six starts.