Mark McKenzie’s plan to crack the USMNT’s World Cup roster? Sticking to what’s in his ‘control.’

Mark McKenzie needed November.

When he returned to the Philly area for the U.S. men’s national team’s penultimate game of 2025 against Paraguay, it was a homecoming that he said grounded him.

Advertisement

Groomed in the Union’s academy system and having spent three seasons as a homegrown player on the club’s first team, it marked the first occasion in quite some time McKenzie, a native of Bear, Del., returned to his old grounds.

Well, they were technically all-new grounds, considering that when he came up the ranks, Subaru Park was named Talen Energy Stadium, and the sprawling expanse that is now the WSFS Sportsplex was still a rendering.

But being back, seeing familiar faces, training with the national team in Chester, and even briefly seeing a few family members brought perspective to what he’s ultimately trying to do: find his name among 25 other hopefuls eager to make the American roster ahead of June’s FIFA men’s World Cup.

At the time, McKenzie, 26, noted that packing in all of that perspective was part of a “business trip,” one that has continued under the watchful eye of U.S. men’s coach Mauricio Pochettino as the starting center back for Toulouse, in France’s first division.

“It’s always special coming back to Philly,” McKenzie said following the U.S. win against Paraguay at Subaru Park on Nov. 15. “I saw some old friends, my family came by the hotel, and just that time to take a little stroll and grab a bite to eat reminded me of who’s been behind me on this journey, and who I’m playing for.”

Playing time has been consistent for McKenzie, who has appeared in 17 league matches for Toulouse this season, starting 16 at center back. That bodes well, as Pochettino has repeatedly noted that consistency in match play is a plus in his eyes. And considering there’s not a clear early favorite as the No. 2 center back on the field for the Americans, McKenzie has to know that his chances are as good as anyone’s.

» READ MORE: Three wishes for the Union heading into a massive year for soccer in America

“The biggest thing is controlling what I can control,” McKenzie said. “Sure, I think about that stuff, but ultimately it’s not up to me. That’s my mentality, my attitude going into my performances.”

Defensively, McKenzie is taking control of a Toulouse team that is eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, just two spots outside of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League next season. There’s still plenty of time for McKenzie and the team to climb before the season concludes in May, though it will take a better run than the seven points out of a possible 15 the club has collected in its last five league matches.

“Going back to my [home] club [in Toulouse], that’s where a lot of the hard work is done,” he said. “So I’m just handling myself in those ways, and just not trying to worry about the things outside my control. My job is to keep getting selected for my club, play well, and hope it’s enough to prove that I deserve the opportunity to represent my country.”

Trying to qualify for the second-ever men’s World Cup in the United States isn’t the only thing on McKenzie’s mind. Last October he became a dad, and he is trying to find the balance between those early days of fatherhood, his responsibilities to his club, and staying on Pochettino’s radar.

» READ MORE: To kick-start a generation of city kids playing soccer, it will take more than just a place to play

It seemingly worked out as McKenzie was called up for every U.S. camp in the fall cycle in October and November. In October, he told CBS Sports that the birth of his son made him feel like he had “more to play for.”

And even though his baby wasn’t old enough to understand the rigors McKenzie is going through, having his son while going through this process appeared to mean the world to the center back.

“He can’t really hold his head up right now, and he’s not really watching …,” joked McKenzie on CBS Sports’ Morning Footy show in October, “but when we look back on these moments, this is something that I’ll cherish forever; just to say that he’s out there watching his daddy play is something that I’ll hold dear to my heart.”

If fate has its way, McKenzie would be one of four players in the U.S. player pool who came up in the Union’s academy system or spent time on the club’s first team who could find themselves on the World Cup roster.

Currently, that list includes Medford’s Brenden Aaronson, Wayne native Matt Freese, and Media’s Auston Trusty, the latter also vying for a spot along the back line. Each player has been invited to recent camps, and there’s a belief that one, if not all, has a good chance to crack Pochettino’s World Cup squad.

But there’s still time before that happens. Six months, to be exact — meaning all McKenzie can do is focus on the now.

After all, it is the only thing in his control.

“Look, I’m trying to make the decision as difficult as possible [for the U.S. coaching staff],” he said. “I only do that by being at my best when I’m with my club and making the most of my opportunities when I get them. I just plan to do what I do and showcase my talent to the best of my ability, and hope that’s enough.”

» READ MORE: Follow the Inquirer's complete soccer coverage right here!