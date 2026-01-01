Three wishes for the Union heading into a massive year for soccer in America

It’s quite remarkable, really.

For five out of the last six seasons, the Union have been the class of Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference. In those six seasons, the team has earned two Supporters’ Shield titles, five MLS playoff appearances, and in 2022 came close to winning arguably one of the best MLS Cup finals ever.

It’s even more incredible when you realize that the franchise has done so with an ownership and front office that have been reluctant to spend any more than they have to, wallowing near the bottom of the league in terms of payroll while consistently being among the leaders in the Eastern Conference.

It’s like that scene in Moneyball when Billy Beane, portrayed by Brad Pitt, asks owner Stephen Schott for a little more money to support championship aspirations. In the case of the Union, owner Jay Sugarman has played the role of Schott to perfection, while the team’s fans could be perceived collectively as Beane, asking for a little more star power to fuel the team to a title.

It’s been a stubborn approach that has proved successful enough to keep fans interested and engaged. And just like the way Beane’s Oakland team set a modern-day baseball record by winning 20 straight games on a shoestring budget, the Union lifted a trophy by knowing what they had and how much more they were willing to spend, and hiring a coach eager to prove his methods are championship-caliber.

Although the Union lost a pair of key pieces this offseason following the departures of forward Tai Baribo to D.C. United and longtime defender Jakob Glesnes to the Los Angeles Galaxy, there’s a belief that the team can go even further this season.

Their roster supports that claim — but Philly fans will be the first to remind anyone within earshot that a team on paper means very little around here.

The proof is in what the product can consistently produce on the field. Said proof arrives in a little over two weeks as the Union return to Marbella, Spain, on Jan. 17 to kick off their preseason.

It’s also going to be a massive year for soccer in Philadelphia as one of 11 cities in the United States scheduled to host matches in the FIFA World Cup. So much soccer on the horizon will have an impact on the local team. Increased exposure for Philly as a soccer city can only benefit a team coming off one of its best seasons in recent history — assuming the Union can replicate it.

If there was a crystal ball, genie, or whatever else is used to grant a wish for the new year, these are the three that probably are top of mind for most Union fans.

Wish No. 1: Win something big

There are 14 teams in Major League Soccer that have never won an MLS Cup — and seven of those teams were expansion clubs that arrived after the Union kicked off play in 2010.

If there’s an original seven of sorts, the Union are among them. In a poll of Union fans on social media, one of the biggest responses was for the team to win a major trophy. This year, they have a chance to win three: Along with chasing an MLS title, they’ll have an opportunity to lift the Concacaf Champions Cup and the Leagues Cup.

The Union will not be one of the 16 MLS clubs taking part in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup because of their Champions Cup berth, so the Leagues Cup, the competition in which MLS clubs face off against Liga MX teams, will be a third chance to take home some hardware.

A title of any sort beyond boasting the league’s best regular-season record would go a long way in validating the Union’s philosophy and a coach eager to win big.

Wish No. 2: Spend more money

The Union have never been in the business of spending money on high-priced players. To their credit, they’ve arguably been the most successful MLS club to prove that the notion of building a roster around superstar talent isn’t a surefire way to success.

However, the obvious problem with that idea is that it’s very hard to win it all without an anchor to guide you to the promised land, in this case an MLS Cup title, Champions Cup trophy, or even a Leagues Cup or Open Cup crown.

This past season proved that bolstering a team around top talent can forge a championship as Miami, led by Lionel Messi — who, yes, just happens to be one of the greatest players on the planet — is the latest defending champion, with Messi collecting Most Valuable Player honors in both the regular season and in the title game.

Wish No. 3: Take advantage of the World Cup

The World Cup is one of the best possible opportunities for exposure. From the Union’s standpoint, they have a front-row seat to watching players from 48 nations, many of whom might be playing in lesser leagues. This is a chance for them to raise their stock and become an attractive move for a club full of talent but devoid of a go-to star (as yes, the jury is still out on 20-year-old newcomer Ezekiel Alladoh). Big tournaments allow players to showcase their talents and they allow clubs to get a look without having to tap their recruiting budget to find them.

On the flip side, players want to come to an attractive club and in this sport, like so many others, you’re only as good as your last game. If the Union can replicate the success they had in the 2025 season (especially that stretch from mid-April to late June when they ran through teams in all competitions, setting a club-record 11-game unbeaten streak), then that’s when love affairs tend to become mutual.

Also, a successful club entices interested parties to invest, and I don’t see a world where Sugarman isn’t going to listen to those interested in a minority ownership — or dare we even suggest that after 15 years as the primary funder of this franchise, entertain offers from those who might want to take the task off his hands.

Going into the World Cup as one of MLS’s best teams when the eyes of the world are on America opens up a lot of possibilities. The last one might sound wild to envision — but it’s not out of the realm of reality.

