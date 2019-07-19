This weekend, the 23 players from the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team return to their National Women’s Socer League clubs. Here’s a viewer’s guide to where to find them, and their international and American teammates you should know about.
On most weekends for the rest of the season, which runs through the playoff championship game on Oct. 29, you’ll be able to find a game on national TV on either ESPNews or ESPN2 (a schedule is below). All the other games leaguewide can be watched online free of charge via Yahoo! Sports’ website and apps for phones, tablets and connected TV devices like AppleTV and Roku.
Home venue: Rutgers University’s Yurcak Field, Piscataway, N.J. (capacity 5,000)
U.S. World Cup players: F Carli Lloyd
International stars: F Nahomi Kawsumi (Japan), M Raquel Rodríguez (Costa Rica via Penn State), GK Kailen Sheridan (Canada)
Other Americans to know: F Imani Dorsey (2018 Rookie of the Year), F Jen Hoy (Sellersville, Pa.), D Gina Lewandowski (Coopersburg, Pa.)
Remaining home games: July 24 vs. Washington Spirit (7:30 p.m.), Aug. 14 vs. Chicago Red Stars, Aug. 18 vs. Reign FC, Sept. 7 vs. North Carolina Courage (ESPNews), Sept. 15 vs. Chicago, Sept. 29 vs. Orlando Pride. Click here for more details.
Home venue: Toyota Park, Bridgeview, Ill. (capacity 20,000)
U.S. World Cup players: GK Alyssa Naeher, D Tierna Davidson, M Morgan Brian, M Julie Ertz
International stars: F Sam Kerr (Australia), F Yuki Nagasato (Japan)
Other Americans to know: D Arin Wright, D Casey Short, M Danielle Colaprico, F Savannah McCaskill
Home venue: BBVA Stadium, Houston (capacity 22,039)
U.S. World Cup players: None
International stars: F Rachel Daly (England), F Nichelle Prince (Canada), F Kyah Simon (Australia), M Sophie Schmidt (Canada), D Allysa Chapman (Canada), D Claire Polkinghorne (Australia)
Other Americans to know: GK Jane Campbell, D Amber Brooks (New Hope, Pa.), M Sofia Huerta, D Kristie Mewis, M Christine Nairn (Penn State)
Home venue: Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. (near Raleigh; capacity 10,000)
U.S. World Cup players: F Jessica McDonald, M Crystal Dunn, M Samantha Mewis, D Abby Dahlkemper
International stars: M Debinha (Brazil), M Denise O’Sullivan (Republic of Ireland), D Abby Erceg (New Zealand), GK Stephanie Labbé (Canada)
Other Americans to know: F Lynn Williams, M McCall Zerboni, M Heather O’Reilly (New Brunswick, N.J.), D Merritt Mathias
Home venue: Exploria Stadium, Orlando (capacity 25,500)
U.S. World Cup players: F Alex Morgan, D Ali Krieger (Penn State), GK Ashlyn Harris
International stars: F Marta (Brazil), F Camila (Brazil), F Chioma Ubogagu (England), F Claire Emslie (Scotland), M Emily van Egmond (Australia), D Shelina Zadorsky (Canada), D Alanna Kennedy (Australia)
Other Americans to know: F Sydney Leroux Dwyer, M Kristen Edmonds, D Carson Pickett, D Tony Pressley
Home venue: Providence Park, Portland, Ore. (capacity 25,218)
U.S. World Cup players: F Tobin Heath, M Lindsey Horan (2018 NWSL MVP), D Emily Sonnett, GK Adrianna Franch
International stars: F Christine Sinclair (Canada), F Caitlin Foord (Australia), F Hayley Raso (Australia), F Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Switzerland), M Andressinha (Brazil), M Dagný Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland), D Ellie Carpenter (Australia)
Other Americans to know: F Tyler Lussi, M Margaret Purce, D Meghan Klingenberg, D Emily Menges
Home venue: Cheney Stadium, Tacoma, Wash. (capacity 6,500)
U.S. World Cup players: F Megan Rapinoe, M Allie Long
International stars: F Jodie Taylor (England), M Jess Fishlock (Wales), F Rosie White (New Zealand), M Rumi Utsugi (Japan), D Steph Catley (Australia), GK Lydia Williams (Australia, out injured)
Other Americans to know: F Shea Groom, M Morgan Andrews, D Lauren Barnes, D Megan Oyster, D Taylor Smith, GK Casey Murphy (Rutgers)
Home venue: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (near Salt Lake City; capacity 20,213)
U.S. World Cup players: F Christen Press, D Kelley O’Hara, D Becky Sauerbrunn
International stars: M Verónica Boquete (Spain), M Diana Matheson (Canada), M Desiree Scott (Canada), M Gunnhildur Jónsdóttir (Iceland), D Katie Bowen (New Zealand), D Rachel Corsie (Scotland)
Other Americans to know: F Amy Rodriguez, F Katie Stengel, F Erika Tymrak, GK Nicole Barnhart (Pottsville, Pa.), GK Abby Smith
Home venue: Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex, Boyds, Md. (capacity 4,000; two games will be at Audi Field in D.C.)
U.S. World Cup players: F Mallory Pugh, M Rose Lavelle
International stars: F Cheyna Matthews (Jamaica), M Chloe Logarzo (Australia), M Elise Kellond-Knight (Australia), D Amy Harrison (Australia)
Other Americans to know: F Ashley Hatch, M Andi Sullivan, M Jordan DiBiasi, D Tegan McGrady, D Paige Nielsen
Sunday, July 21: Chicago Red Stars vs. North Carolina Courage (6 p.m., ESPN2)
Saturday, July 27: Utah Rolays vs. North Carolina Courage (10 p.m., ESPNews)
Friday, Aug. 2: Houston Dash vs. Reign FC (7 p.m., ESPNews)
Sunday, Aug. 11: Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage (3 p.m., ESPNews)
Sunday, Aug. 18: Sky Blue FC vs. Reign FC, 1 p.m. (ESPNews)
Sunday, Aug 25: Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars (3 p.m., ESPNews)
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Orlando Pride vs. Chicago Red Stars (7 p.m., ESPNews)
Tuesday, Sept. 17: North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash (7:30 p.m., ESPNews)
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Houston Dash vs. Washington Spirit (9 p.m., ESPN2)
Sunday, Sept. 29: Reign FC vs. Portland Thorns (2 p.m., ESPN2)
Sunday, Oct. 20: Playoff semifinals (2 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2)
Sunday, Oct. 29: Championship game at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, N.C. (4 p.m., ESPN2)