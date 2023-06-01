Union Takeaways: Mikael Uhre had a game full of hustle plays vs. Charlotte, if not a goal

Here are our takeaways on the Union’s narrow 1-0 win over Charlotte FC on Wednesday at Subaru Park, a result that moved the Union (8-4-3, 27 points) up to third place in the Eastern Conference and extended their regular-season unbeaten streak to eight games.

Man of the match

Mikael Uhre. If you score a fine goal that’s flagged offside by a narrow margin, it only registers in the box score if the stats include how many times you were called off.

How close was Uhre to not being offside on that breakaway finish in the 34th minute? So close that the TV cameras around Subaru Park couldn’t prove if he was off or on. After the flag went up, the video review officials took a long look at replays before upholding the original call.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Dániel Gazdag carries the Union to a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC

Referee Ted Unkel, a MLS veteran, told The Inquirer after the game that “there is no clear evidence that the offside decision was clearly and obviously wrong.” So it stood.

Such is life. And the second time Uhre was flagged, in the 62nd minute, it was a no-doubter.

But we’ll give Uhre credit for a night full of hustle plays. He recorded 31 touches, two shots (that weren’t offside), 12-of-17 passing, two headed clearances, one defensive recovery, seven duels won out of 11 contested, and two fouls drawn.

Key attacking stat

8: The number of passes into the final third by José Andrés Martínez. On the day that voting kicked off for the MLS All-Star Game, Martínez once again showed why he deserves a shot to be there.

His flamboyant defense might not go over well with the game’s international opponent, England’s Arsenal, in what’s supposed to be an exhibition. But he’ll show the world why he’s on track to get a contract extension soon, as The Athletic first reported on Monday.

» READ MORE: The top 10 Major League Soccer stadiums to visit

Key defensive stat

4: The number of clearances by Jack Elliott, all of which were headed. Elliott had one big misplay in the first half that nearly proved costly, but otherwise he played a clean game: three interceptions, seven defensive recoveries, and four duels won out of six contested.

Notable quotes

“We have three pretty good players that are away with the [U.S.] U-20s right now; we have a captain that’s not with us [Alejandro Bedoya, because of a quadriceps injury]. But we still have ways to grind out wins, which is, I think, the sign of a good, consistent team. Are we flashy and sexy when we do it every week? No, we’re not. But I’ll still sign up for three points, and the fans go home happy tonight.”

— Union manager Jim Curtin on the team’s eight-game unbeaten run in regular-season games.

“For a second, I thought I scored twice today, and I haven’t even scored a goal. I’m upset, to be honest.”

— Dániel Gazdag’s reflection on his header officially counting as an own goal by Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, then being a half-step offside on a breakaway finish in second-half stoppage time.

» READ MORE: Injured Alejandro Bedoya still not ready to return; Union youngsters shine at U20 World Cup

Biggest result elsewhere

León 2, Los Angeles FC 1. The hype over the latest MLS vs. Liga MX Concacaf Champions League final fizzled out in a hurry, as William Tesillo put León ahead in just the eighth minute of its home game of the series. Ángel Mena doubled the Mexican club’s lead with a penalty kick after a clear handball in first-half stoppage time.

The statisticians at Opta noted that León recorded 28 touches in LAFC’s 18-yard box, the most conceded by the Black and Gold in any half the team has ever played, across all competitions.

Northeast Philly-bred goalkeeper John McCarthy made five saves in the game, and León had a goal in second-half stoppage time taken off the board for a foul in the buildup. And in the 96th minute — after the officials originally called for four minutes of stoppage time — Los Angeles star striker Dénis Bouanga scored.

That set up a completely different script heading to Hollywood for Sunday’s finale (9 p.m., FS1, UniMás, TUDN).

Up next

The Union have a quick turnaround to another home game, Saturday night against CF Montreal (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free). Montreal is coming off a 2-2 tie at D.C. United on Wednesday, with goals from Sunusi Ibrahim and Ariel Lassiter sparking a comeback from 2-0 down in the game’s last 10 minutes.

All 13 games across MLS on Saturday will be free of charge to watch on Apple TV.

» READ MORE: Behind the scenes at Apple and MLS’ studios, where every Saturday is ‘like the Olympics’