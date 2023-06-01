The Union’s José Andrés Martínez gets a multi-year contract extension

The Union announced Thursday morning that star defensive midfielder José Andrés Martínez has agreed to a multiyear contract extension, guaranteed through 2025 with a team-held option for 2026.

“José has continuously demonstrated his importance to this team, with his passion and performance proving vital to the team’s success over the past few seasons,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said via statement. “He’s dominant in the midfield and an important piece in our transition on attack. We’re happy to have reached an agreement to extend his stay in Philadelphia.”

Now in his fourth year with the Union, Martínez has played 101 games for the team across all competitions and has been among the most important players in the Union’s high-pressing system. His two-way game combines tenacious defense with a great ability to turn and pass the ball forward after winning possession. Not many players in MLS hit the exacta when it comes to being as effective on both sides of the ball as the 28-year-old Venezuelan does.

» READ MORE: The wizard of Subaru Park, José Andrés Martínez, is a main ingredient of the Union’s success

Martínez had another fine game in Wednesday’s 1-0 home win over Charlotte FC: two clearances, two interceptions, seven recoveries, one tackle, and 33-of-41 passing — of which eight went into the Union’s attacking third of the field.

The Union’s announcement of the deal highlighted some advanced stats, noting that Martínez has registered the most defensive recoveries of any midfielder in MLS since the start of last year. His average of 9.6 recoveries per game is the best among all midfielders in the league and is the best of anyone at the position with at least 900 regular-season minutes played.

Martínez has also become a regular with Venezuela’s national team, earning 22 caps since his debut in June of 2021. Along the way, he has played against some of the world’s biggest stars, including Lionel Messi and Neymar.

All that’s missing from Martínez’s résumé here is a goal. But he’s always willing to take long-range blasts when he’s open, and perhaps one will go in the net someday.