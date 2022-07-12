Star goalkeeper Andre Blake and left back Kai Wagner will be the Union’s representatives at the Major League Soccer All-Star Game next month, the league announced Tuesday.

It’s the fourth All-Star honor for Blake and the second for Wagner. Each is undoubtedly among the league’s elite players at his position, and part of a Union defense that has allowed a league-low 13 goals in 19 games. That’s seven fewer goals than the No. 2 team in the category, Columbus. Wagner has been a regular target of European teams who’d like to sign the Germany native, though it remains to be seen if he will leave this summer.

If you’re surprised that neither of the starting centerbacks, Jack Elliott or Jakob Glesnes, were picked, you should know that only eight of MLS’s 28 teams have multiple players on the 26-man squad: FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC, the Los Angeles Galaxy, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, New York City FC, the Union, and the Seattle Sounders. The centerbacks on the squad are Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman, the New York Red Bulls’ Aaron Long, and NYCFC’s Alexander Callens — the first two of whom are U.S. national team regulars.

The All-Stars will face an All-Star squad from Mexico’s Liga MX at Minnesota United’s Allianz Field on Aug. 10 (8:30 p.m., ESPN, Univision 65).

The MLS squad was picked through a mix of fan, player and media voting (12 players); Minnesota manager Adrian Heath, who will coach the team (12 players); and commissioner Don Garber (2 players). Blake, Wagner, Callens, and Zimmerman were voted in, and Long was one of Heath’s picks.

Just over half of Liga MX’s squad has been announced so far, with the rest still to come.

MLS All-Star team

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Union (voted in); Sean Johnson, New York City FC (commissioner’s pick); Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United (Heath’s pick)

Right backs: Julián Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy (voted in); DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami (Heath’s pick)

Centerbacks: Alexander Callens, New York City FC (voted in); Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls (Heath’s pick); Kamal Miller, CF Montréal (commissioner’s pick); Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (voted in)

Left backs: Diego Palacios, Los Angeles FC (Heath’s pick); Kai Wagner, Union (voted in)

Defensive midfielders: Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew (Heath’s pick); Ilie Sánchez, Los Angeles FC (Voted in)

Attacking midfielders: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati (Heath’s pick); Sebastían Driussi, Austin FC (voted in); Carles Gil, New England Revolution (voted in); Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC (Heath’s pick); Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota United (Heath’s pick)

Wingers: Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (voted in); Taxiarchis “Taxi” Fountas, D.C. United (Heath’s pick); Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders (Heath’s pick); Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC (Heath’s pick)

Strikers: Valentín Castellanos, New York City FC (voted in) Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas (voted in); Javier Hernández, Los Angeles Galaxy (Heath’s pick); Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders (voted in)