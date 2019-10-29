Seattle player to watch: M Gustav Svensson. If the Sounders are going to pull off the upset, someone on their end is going to have to play some defense. In the 2-0 conference-semifinal win over Real Salt Lake, Svensson had 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 clearance and 2 blocks. He also pitched in with the attack, scoring the opening goal with a header off a corner kick.