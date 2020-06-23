View this post on Instagram

I promise to continue to use my voice and my platform regarding the continual injustice displayed in America for African Americans. I was glad to march and participate in a die-in for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in solidarity with fellow clergymen and women protesting not only the death of George Floyd but also those who have been slain unrightfully for years with out justice. I also want to convey as black man in America with a heavy heart, vandalism by interlopers is hurtful to the bringing justice/improving policing policies. While also mending interactions with-in not only my community but across the country. The actions of rioting and looting drowns out the important message to a populous in denial of injustice. #faithinindiana #pentecost #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justice #seekjustice