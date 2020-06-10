Major League Soccer’s return to action became official on Wednesday, as the league unveiled a 54-game tournament to be played over 26 days at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Teams will begin arriving at the site on June 24, followed by games from July 8 to August 11.
Fashioned in a style similar to a World Cup, the event will divide the league’s 26 teams into six groups, with teams grouped with others from their conference. There will be one exception, Nashville SC, which moves from the Western Conference to the Eastern Conference for the tournament. The East, which includes the Union, will have two groups of four teams and one of six, and the West will have three groups of four.
The group draw will take place Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Six teams will be “seeded” across the groups, starting with last year’s playoff semifinalists: Los Angeles FC, Atlanta United, Toronto FC and the defending champion Seattle Sounders. Orlando City will be in the other Eastern group as the nominal host, and will play in the tournament’s opening game. Real Salt Lake will be in the other Western group, having finished third in last year’s standings behind LAFC and Seattle.
Games in the group stage will count in the regular season standings. Kickoff times will be 9 a.m., 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Eastern, to mitigate Central Florida’s summer heat.
Fans won’t be allowed at any of the games. TV broadcast details aren’t know yet, but the expectation is that every game will be nationally televised, and the bulk will be on ESPN channels. (ESPN’s name is on the Orlando facility, since Disney owns the network.)
Though the 9 a.m. kickoff time may seem odd, it’s useful not just for the weather. It gives MLS a significant time slot for European and Asian broadcasters: it’s 2 p.m. in London, 3 p.m. in most of Europe, and 10 p.m. in Tokyo and Seoul.
It could also put MLS games head-to-head with English Premier League broadcasts on NBCSN, a contest MLS would likely lose. But that will be made up for by MLS resuming games well before the NBA (July 31 at the Disney complex) and the NHL (some time in August). And from the look of things, Major League Baseball won’t be back yet at that point either.
The top two teams in each group and the four best third-place finishers will advance to single-elimination knockout rounds that start July 25. The round of 16 runs until the 28th, the quarterfinals are July 30 and Aug. 1, and the semifinals are Aug. 5 and 6. Games tied at the end of regulation will go straight to penalty kicks to reduce the burden on players.
The tournament winner gets a Concacaf Champions League berth, through an agreement with Concacaf to change how MLS teams get into the 2021 field. This event’s winner will replace the team that wins the conference opposite the team with the best regular-season record. And for the first time, MLS will allow a second Canadian team to qualify for the CCL. Because Concacaf technically awards its berths by country, MLS’ slots were previously only available to its U.S. teams. Canadian teams qualify through the Canadian Championship, the country’s equivalent of the U.S. Open Cup.
“Concacaf agreed to grant U.S. Soccer’s request, and to support MLS with their tournament, following positive conversations with Canada Soccer, and a commitment from MLS that if a Canadian team wins [MLS’ tournament] it will compete in the Canadian Championship,” a Concacaf statement said.
If the same team wins both events, Concacaf and the Canadian Soccer Association will figure out what to do later.
Players can also earn a piece of a $1.1 million cash pool.
As for COVID-19 testing, everyone from teams traveling to Orlando will be tested twice before leaving, 24 hours apart, and get an antibody test. Anyone who tests positive will be barred from the tournament, and there will be contact tracing. All travelers will be tested upon arrival in Orlando, and won’t be allowed to do any work until their test comes back negative. Everyone will be tested every other day for the first 14 days on site, then regularly afterward including the day before a game.
If there is a positive test, that person will be isolated and undergoes contact tracing. The league said “close contacts will also be tested and they can continue to train or work as long as they wear a face mask at all times when not competing, remain asymptomatic and continue to test negative.”
The league did not specify whether a number of positive tests will stop the tournament. It did say it will donate antibody tests to Central Florida residents beginning June 18. More details on the testing protocol are available on MLS’ website.
As for what happens after the tournament, the league said it “plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule in home markets,” followed by the playoffs. What that will look like hasn’t been settled yet.
“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the league and its clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”