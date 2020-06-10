As for COVID-19 testing, everyone from teams traveling to Orlando will be tested twice before leaving, 24 hours apart, and get an antibody test. Anyone who tests positive will be barred from the tournament, and there will be contact tracing. All travelers will be tested upon arrival in Orlando, and won’t be allowed to do any work until their test comes back negative. Everyone will be tested every other day for the first 14 days on site, then regularly afterward including the day before a game.