Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association announced a new five-year collective bargaining agreement on Thursday, with huge increases in salaries, charter travel, and free agency.
“This deal is the culmination of our efforts to engage players from every team to define our goals and push for real progress,” said Atlanta United’s Jeff Larentowicz, a MLSPA executive board member and Chestnut Hill Academy product. “Through this work and our solidarity, we have been able to reach an agreement that will provide players with greater rights and increased compensation, and will ensure that the league’s resources continue to be used to create a league of choice for players both on and off the field.”
The deal takes effect immediately, weeks before the league’s 25th season starts Feb. 29. This means there will be no player strike, and teams can roll on with preparations for their campaigns — including CONCACAF Champions League games that start Feb. 18. The last two CBA negotiations went right up to the eve of kickoff.
“We had constructive, positive discussions with the leadership of the MLSPA and the players’ bargaining committee during the negotiations over the last few months,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said, “and I would like to thank them for their collaboration in concluding an agreement that will serve as the foundation for a new era of partnership with our players.”
MLSPA executive director Bob Foose added: “Over the past two years, we have engaged in a substantive, comprehensive negotiation process with the league. We believe that the sweeping changes and increased investment in this agreement will not only be integral to the league’s continued growth, but will also move MLS closer to the systems in place in overseas leagues with which we aspire to compete.”
Here’s a look at the key points of the deal.
The league’s salary budget has immediately jumped by over $4 million to $8.49 million. That number isn’t a cap or a floor, more of a guideline for each team to aim for. There are still exceptions for Designated Players and Targeted Allocation Money, but not as many as there used to be.
As with past CBAs, the budget line will increase over time. The number in 2024 will be $11,643,000.
There will also be notable increases in the league’s minimum salaries. For most players, that number jumps from $70,250 last year to $81,375 this year, and rises to $109,200 in 2024. For reserve players, the number is $63,547 this year, up from $56,250 last year, and will hit $85,502 in 2024.
Over the last three years, teams were given $1.2 million each by the league in Targeted Allocation Money, a fund to use to buy or retain players with salaries above the Designated Player threshold but not count them as DPs. That fund of money still exists, but can now be used across the entire roster.
In addition, teams were able to buy a further $2.8 million in TAM each year, under a classification called Discretionary TAM. That still exists, but because of the increase in overall spending leaguewide, the amount of TAM available will decrease each year.
The players’ association wanted to get rid of TAM entirely, and while that didn’t happen, there has definitely been a simplification of the system. A TAM player can earn up to $1 million more than the DP threshold without counting as a DP. This year’s threshold is $612,500, an increase from last year’s $530,000. So the maximum amount a team can spend on a TAM player this year will be $1,612,500.
As with past years, DP threshold includes not just spending on salaries, but also transfer fees.
Teams will continue to be allowed three Designated Players per season, though there’s a twist on the third. That player’s salary is to be limited to the maximum allowable under the TAM spend threshold, with two exceptions. If the players is 23 years or younger, there’s no limit; and the league has the right to grant a team an exception.
The CBA also includes the option for MLS to implement a new player classification: Starting in 2021, the league may grant clubs the right to sign up to three players age 22 of younger with cap hits below their salaries.
Here’s a table explaining all of the increases in spending:
In past CBAs, pretty much all the numbers went up by 5 percentage points each year. That isn’t the case this time around — the increase varies each year.
A reminder that the “total spending per team” level still isn’t necessarily the maximum, because there’s no formal limit on DP salaries.
The initial CBA announcement did not include specifics on the annual minimum salaries except for 2020 and 2024. Those details will be added when they are released.
In a huge win for the players, there’s an increase in charter flights, so players won’t have to fly commercial airlines as much.
Teams will now be required to fly charter for at least eight one-way trips in the 2020 regular season, and the minimum will rise to 16 one-way trips in the 2024 regular season. The old rule was that teams could use up to four one-way charter legs for league games per season. Some teams, including the Union, didn’t use any.
Teams will also be required to fly charter for all Audi MLS Cup Playoff matches and CONCACAF Champions League games involving international travel.
This was one of the players’ big priorities, and they had widespread support on it from fans.
A source said the league agreed with calls by the players and even some coaches for chartering more in the name of player health, increasing rest and recovery time. But the league wasn’t willing to go all the way on spending to charter for every game.
The eligibility point for free agency has been significantly lowered. Previously, it was 28 years of age and eight years of service time. It’s now 24 years of age and five years of service time. Players earning a salary above the DP threshold can also become free agents.
There are limits on how much more money a free agent player can get with a new contract. Some of them are complex, but the simplest explanation is that most players will be eligible for a 15% raise.
For the first time in league history, players will get a direct share of media rights revenue when MLS strikes its next round of deals that will start in 2023.
The league will increase player spending based on a formula that works as follows: First, take the total media rights revenue earned in 2022 and add $100 million to it. Then take the total earned in rights deals in 2023 (which the league logically expects to be a higher number).
Subtract the first number from the second, then take 25% of that total. That’s the sum that will be divided among the players in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
All of MLS’ domestic and international rights deals expire at the end of the 2022 season.
You might be wondering what the total sum earned in 2022 will be. A source with knowledge of the situation said the league doesn’t know yet because there are clauses for years before then that will affect the 2022 figure.