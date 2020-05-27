After quietly planning over the last few weeks, the National Women’s Soccer League made a very loud move Wednesday by announcing a plan to be the first major American sports league to resume a season halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The NWSL intends to kick off a 25-game tournament with all nine of its teams in the Salt Lake City area on June 27. Each team will play four games to set standings, then the top eight teams will advance to one-game playoff rounds. The championship game is scheduled for July 26. That sets up an average interval between games of around three days.
“As our country begins to safely reopen and adjust to our collective new reality, and with the enthusiastic support of our players, owners, as well as our new and current commercial partners, the NWSL is thrilled to bring professional soccer back to the United States,” NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement.
Teams are expected to arrive in Utah by June 24, according to a rulebook made public by the league Wednesday morning. The league will pay for each team to have a 35-person traveling party, up to 28 players and 7 staffers. Anyone else who goes would be at the team’s “discretion and expense.”
Between now and then, teams will remain in their markets to practice — if they are allowed to do so by local laws.
Tacoma, Wash.-based OL Reign said they have to leave their home county to hold the small-group training sessions the NWSL permitted this week, while the Chicago Red Stars and New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC have yet to get on the field at all. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a part-owner of Sky Blue, only let the state’s pro sports teams go back to work on Tuesday.
Teams that complete five days of small-group sessions (no more than 8 players each) can begin full-team practices on Saturday.
For a while, the league was resolute in taking its time to return to action. Commissioner Lisa Baird, who started the job just two days before the pandemic fully struck, didn’t hesitate to repeatedly push back the dates when teams could practice, not just imagine playing games.
But the wall started cracking in late April, when Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler told the Chicago Sun-Times that the league hoped to become the nation’s first to resume. By the middle of this month, the league had developed the Utah plan, first reported by the Washington Post. On Monday, The Athletic reported the details before they became official.
Now the league can finally make use of its new broadcast deal with CBS and Twitch. CBS will broadcast the Utah tournament opener and championship game. All matches will be carried on CBS’ subscription streaming platform, CBS All Access, with some tape-delayed re-airs on CBS Sports Network. Twitch will stream games internationally.
There are presenting sponsors in Proctor & Gamble and Secret deodorant, and the league announced a renewed partnership with Verizon. Those are the first sponsorship deals of Baird’s tenure.
The tournament will be held mainly in Herriman, Utah, where MLS team Real Salt Lake has its youth academy. RSL and the NWSL’s Utah Royals are part of the same organization.
Almost all games will be played at the RSL academy’s 5,000-seat Zions Bank Stadium, an artificial turf venue. The semifinals and final will be on the real grass of the Utah Royals’ home, Rio Tinto Stadium, in Sandy. All games will be played without fans.
Practice sessions will be split between the academy and the Royals’ practice field, which is at a separate location just south of Rio Tinto.
Whatever the stakes are on the field, they are highest for the players who are risking their welfare and health — indeed, potentially their lives — to play sports during the pandemic.
According to the league’s testing protocol, everyone who will travel to Utah will be tested weekly before leaving, then on arrival, then within 24 to 48 hours of each game. Players arriving from international destinations must quarantine for seven days before being allowed to practice. If a player or staff member tests positive, they must be quarantined immediately and facilities will be closed.
The protocol includes a seven-page rulebook on sanitizing everything from laundry to weight rooms to hotels and transportation.
The league also said that “High risk contacts” of players or staff who test positive — including roomates under the tournament housing plan — “cannot return to practice until 14 days have passed since the date of exposure to COVID-19 positive individual and contact has not subsequently developed symptoms.”
A survey of the league’s players obtained by The Athletic showed that while a plurality said they’re concerned, a slim majority responded neutral, unsure or unconcerned. (It also showed they haven’t done a great job of social distancing, which is its own story.)
“The NWSLPA, working closely alongside NWSL, is excited to provide players the opportunity to return to sport, while also securing compensation and other necessities to make sure players’ concerns, feedback, and safety are at the forefront of all conversations,” NWSL Players Association executive directors Yael Averbuch and Brooke Elby said in a statement. “As the plans for the tournament unfolded, it was our priority as the NWSLPA to protect our players, and we feel that NWSL shares those values.”
The gains secured by the association — it isn’t a formal labor union yet — include guaranteed salary, housing and benefits for all players involved in the tournament, insurance for the entire calendar year, and accommodations for players with children.
But there’s a catch: the NWSLPA only represents players who aren’t regulars with the U.S. and Canadian national teams. Because those stars’ contracts (which are much bigger than the rest) are covered by their respective federations, they can’t be part of the NWSLPA.
All 23 players from last year’s World Cup-winning U.S. team play in the NWSL, as do many top Canadians. Some have threatened to not go to Utah. Though the names aren’t known, Yahoo! Sports reported Monday that many players were undecided. The Washington Post reported that seven U.S. players declined over the weekend, including “five regulars.”
A statement from the U.S. Soccer Federation said the governing body “has worked closely with the NWSL and the USWNT Players Association to focus on the health and safety of the players, both regarding COVID-19 and the physical aspects of the players returning to a preseason and tournament competition, and ensure that each player would have the option of participating in the event.”