The midweek soccer schedule has some big games in England and Spain, and a busy slate in the MLS Is Back tournament.
Here’s your viewer’s guide to the best action to watch on TV and online.
Tuesday, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Chicago is the next-to-last team to play its first game in the MLS Is Back tournament, thanks to schedule changes enforced by Nashville’s withdrawal, The Fire’s midfield is intriguing, especially winger Ignacio Aliseda and talented young American Djordje Mihalovic. Seattle played a scoreless tie with San Jose in its opener, a frustrating game for the defending champions.
Tuesday, 8 p.m. (TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)
The two other teams in the Union’s group start off the night’s prime-time doubleheader. Neither looked great in their openers, but at least Orlando beat Inter Miami with two late goals from star Nani. New York will hope to have forward Alexandru Mitriță after he missed the loss to the Union with an unspecified injury.
Thursday, 9 p.m. (TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)
The Whitecaps were supposed to face FC Dallas in their opener, but the game got canceled when Dallas was kicked out. A number of major Vancouver players opted out for health or family reasons, including star forwards Fredy Montero and Lucas Cavallini. It will be up to Inbeom Hwang, Yordy Reyna and young Canadian Theo Bair to carry the attacking load.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. (Peacock)
If you’re looking for Premier League games on NBCSN on Wednesday, you won’t find them. NBC’s new subscription streaming service Peacock officially goes nationwide on Wednesday, and NBC is marking the occasion by putting all of that day’s contests — including this clash of traditional powers — on the platform free of charge.
Up to now, the system has only been available to Xfinity cable subscribers with X1 boxes. There will be three pricing tiers for online subscribers: free, premium content for $4.99 per month (including Premier League games not on TV) and $9.99 per month with no ads. X1 boxholders get the premium tier for free.
Thursday, 1 p.m. (NBCSN)
The 4th-place team in the Premier League hosts the 7th-place team in this game. No, they aren’t traditional powers, but they’re high up the standings on merit. Leicester, led by Jamie Vardy, is trying to hold on to the last Champions League spot.
Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset and Oliver McBurnie are the team’s top scorers with just six goals each, but the Blades are a point out of a Europa League place — which would be their first-ever European tournament qualification.
Thursday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports)
Thursday, 3 p.m. (beIN Sports Español)
Spain’s La Liga reaches its next-to-last round of games, and all the kickoffs leaguewide will be simultaneous. Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Real need just a tie to clinch the title over second-place Barcelona.
Thursday, 9 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
Gonzalo “Píty” Martínez and Atlanta surprisingly lost the opener to the New York Red Bulls, but at least the 1-0 score was close. Haris Medunjanin and Cincinnati were blown out by Columbus, 4-0. Figure on Atlanta stepping up.
And keep an eye on the coaches: Atlanta’s Frank de Boer and Cincinnati’s Jaap Stam have been friends since they were Dutch national team colleagues in the late 90s and early 2000s.
Thursday, 8 p.m. (TUDN, twitter.com/MLS)
One of MLS’ best rivalries gets a prime time stage in the summer tournament. Both teams will want to put away sour memories from their openers: Montreal lost to New England 1-0 last Thursday, with manager Thierry Henry lamenting the team’s lack of fight; and Toronto blew a 2-0 lead while up a man in a 2-2 tie with D.C. United on Monday.
Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo is one of MLS’ most entertaining players, and perhaps U.S. veteran Jozy Altidore will play in this game after he was held out Monday on a coach’s decision.