How to watch the Union’s Eastern Conference final rematch vs. New York City FC

It’s only natural, some Union fans will say, that their last free game on Apple was also on traditional TV — so it didn’t help them much. And no one knows when the next free game will be, because MLS and Apple are only announcing the free games week-by-week.

This weekend, a lot of other MLS fans will be in the same boat. All 12 games Saturday night will be behind the MLS Season Pass paywall, including the Union’s Eastern Conference final rematch at New York City FC (7:30 p.m.).

The only free games on deck are two on Sunday, and they’re both on traditional TV: Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers (3 p.m., Fox29, Fox Deportes) and Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew (8:30 p.m., FS1, Fox Deportes.)

The broadcasters for the Union-NYCFC game will be former Chicago Fire play-by-play voice Tyler Terens and former D.C. United analyst Devon Kerr in English; and Juan Arango and Carlos Suárez, both of beIN Sports, in Spanish.

The Union’s local radio broadcast of the game will be on 97.5 The Fanatic, with Dave Leno and Lisa Roman on the call.

If you have Apple TV+ but not MLS Season Pass, you can watch the “MLS 360″ live highlights show for no extra charge. Last Saturday’s simulcast of the show on YouTube was a one-off. It’s still available for replay.

If you aren’t a MLS Season Pass subscriber, Apple is offering a free one-month trial. Click here for more details and to sign up.

And if you have T-Mobile as your mobile phone provider, you can get MLS Season Pass free for the rest of the year through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on your phone. The offer was launched for a few weeks when the season started, and now it’s open again until July 18.

T-Mobile is also re-offering Major League Baseball’s streaming package free for the season, available until the same date. And a long-running promotion to get Univision’s ViX+ streaming service for free is still going. ViX+ has a lot of soccer in it, including the UEFA men’s Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, and games from domestic leagues in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

In other MLS news this weekend, a league spokesperson clarified something that was believed to be a bug when first spotted, but turns out to be by design. Live French-language broadcasts of Vancouver and Toronto games are only available outside the United States, but not to viewers in this country. They become available here as replays 48 hours after the conclusion.

