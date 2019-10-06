It wouldn’t quite be fair to say the Union are backing into the playoffs, having clinched a postseason berth on Sept. 1 and a home game on Sept. 20. But Sunday’s 2-1 loss to first-place New York City FC at Talen Energy Stadium left the team with no momentum at the end of the regular season.
The Union have won just one of their last five games, and finished the campaign with their first two-game losing streak since they started the year in the same fashion.
Making matters worse, Kacper Przybylko suffered a foot injury suffered during pregame warmups, leaving him one goal short of the team’s single-season record.
The only good that came out of Sunday was that the New York Red Bulls fell to sixth place by losing at Montreal, sparing the Union from having to play star-studded Toronto FC in the first round of the playoffs. The Red Bulls won’t be an easy opponent either, and not just because they’re the Union’s biggest rivals. But between the team with Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley or someone else, you take the latter.
Major League Soccer will announce the playoff schedule later Sunday.
If the Union can beat New York, they’ll face either No. 2 seed Atlanta United or the No. 7 seed New England Revolution. A trip to Atlanta is the one thing the Union most wanted to avoid in these playoffs. But they ended up three points and a tiebreaker short of second place, which would have forced Atlanta to come here.
Jim Curtin likes to say that any single game can’t define the season as a whole. The theory is sound, but it’s still too easy to point to games in which the Union dropped easily attainable points. There were ties at home against lowly Colorado and Orlando, and the disastrous loss at Columbus when the Crew were already out of playoff contention.
If the Union had won any of those, especialy the last one, the landscape might look different. At the very least, they might have still had a chance to reach next year’s Concacaf Champions League if any of New York, Western Conference winner Los Angeles FC or U.S. Open Cup champion Atlanta United were to win MLS Cup.
But the Union lost that, too, overtaken by the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.
With two weeks until the playoffs start, there’s time to reset things -- and get Przybylko and Alejandro Bedoya back to full health. There’s also plenty of work to do to produce the first playoff win in team history.
The postseason is a straight bracket, with no re-seeding.
1. New York City FC gets first round bye
4. Toronto FC vs. 5. D.C. United (winner plays at NYCFC)
3. Philadelphia Union vs. 6. New York Red Bulls
2. Atlanta United vs. 7. New England Revolution
1. Los Angeles FC gets a first round bye
4. Minnesota United vs. 5. Los Angeles Galaxy (winner plays at LAFC)
3. Real Salt Lake vs. 6. Portland Timbers
2. Seatle Sounders vs. 7. FC Dallas