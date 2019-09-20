“One of the hardest things in pro sports is, when teams are below you, to keep them there,” Curtin said, and he knows the subject well. He pointed to the Union’s 2-0 loss at the Chicago Fire in mid-August, a game in which the Union, who had a man advantage for the entire second half, could have all but killed off Chicago’s postseason hopes. Now the Fire are just three points back of the last playoff spot.