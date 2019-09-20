The Union’s annual visits to Red Bull Arena are almost always must-see occasions, and this year’s edition should be no different.
Only once in team history have the Union finished above the New York Red Bulls. It’s likely not coincidental that in that season, 2011, the Union also hosted the only home playoff game they’ve ever had. In most years — including the three when the Red Bulls won the Supporters’ Shield with MLS’ best overall record — the gap wasn’t all that close.
This year, the tables have turned. The Union enter the weekend in second place, New York is in sixth, and the gap between them is eight points. A Union win Sunday (6:30 p.m., PHL17) would clinch the team’s second-ever home playoff game, and keep Atlanta United at bay in the standings.
But this isn’t a time for bragging, and Jim Curtin knows it. The lead over Atlanta is just one point, and if the reigning champions win or tie at San Jose on Saturday (3:30 p.m., Univision), they’ll jump over the Union into second place.
“One of the hardest things in pro sports is, when teams are below you, to keep them there,” Curtin said, and he knows the subject well. He pointed to the Union’s 2-0 loss at the Chicago Fire in mid-August, a game in which the Union, who had a man advantage for the entire second half, could have all but killed off Chicago’s postseason hopes. Now the Fire are just three points back of the last playoff spot.
The Red Bulls have been unusually subpar for much of the season. A team that has finished outside the top four in the East just twice in this decade sits in sixth. Yet even with a middling 13-13-5 record, they’re just one point out of fourth.
New York’s key players to watch remain the same as they’ve ever been: midfield playmaker Alejandro “Kaku” Romero Gamarra and striker Bradley Wright-Phillips. Kaku (he goes by his nickname on the field) is the Red Bulls’ top chance creator, with an average of 2.2 per game. And while he is a midfield playmaker, he isn’t constrained to just the middle of the park.
Wright-Phillips has had an unusually poor season (it doesn’t help that he’s now 35). After scoring 17 or more goals in each of the last five seasons, he has just two this year, and has started in just nine of his 21 appearances.
New York’s scoring has instead come from midfielder Daniel Royer (10) and forward Brian White (9), the latter of whom played for Union youth teams back in 2012. White haunted his old team in the Red Bulls’ visit to Chester back in June, scoring twice before the Union mounted a stunning comeback to win, 3-2.
But White has missed the Red Bulls’ last five games because of an ankle injury suffered Aug. 18. Wright-Phillips returned to the starting lineup for four of them; the one he didn’t start was a game at Portland on Wednesday.
It won’t be surprising if Wright-Phillips starts Sunday, and if he plays with a point to prove.
Total wins are the first tiebreaker after points, followed by goal difference. The top seven teams qualify for the playoffs, the top four open at home, and the first-place finisher gets a first-round bye.
1. New York City FC: 16-5-9, 57 points (30 games played, 56 goals scored; clinched playoff berth)
2. Philadelphia Union: 15-8-7, 52 points (30 GP, 55 GS; clinched playoff berth)
3. Atlanta United: 16-11-3, 51 points (30 GP, 50 GS; clinched playoff berth)
4. Toronto FC: 12-10-9, 45 points (31 GP, 53 GS)
5. D.C. United: 12-10-9, 45 points (31 GP, 40 GS)
6. New York Red Bulls: 13-13-5, 44 points (31 GP, 51 GS)
7. New England Revolution: 10-10-10, 40 points (30 GP, 45 GS)
8. Montreal Impact: 11-16-4, 37 points (31 GP, 42 GS)
9. Chicago Fire: 9-12-10 37 points (31 GP, 48 GS)
10. Orlando City: 9-13-9, 36 points (31 GP, 40 GS)
11. Columbus Crew: 9-15-7, 34 points (31 GP, 36 GS)
12. FC Cincinnati: 6-22-3, 21 points (31 GP, 30 GS)
All games are on ESPN+ unless specified.
New York City at FC Dallas: Sunday, 6 p.m., UniMás (in English via SAP and on Twitter)
Atlanta at San Jose Earthquakes: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Univision (in English via SAP and on Twitter)
Toronto at Los Angeles FC: Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. vs. Seattle Sounders: Sunday, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN Deportes
New England vs. Real Salt Lake: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Los Angeles Galaxy: Saturday, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at FC Cincinnati: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Houston Dynamo: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Vancouver Whitecaps: Saturday, 5 p.m.