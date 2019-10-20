The Union finally delivered their first playoff win in team history, coming from behind in extraordinary fashion to beat the New York Red Bulls, 4-3, in extra time.
Marco Fabián, the Union’s biggest star and most expensive player ever, scored the winning goal.
The Union will play at defending champion Atlanta United in the second round, Thursday at 8 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes).
Unfortunately, many TV viewers across the Philadelphia region missed much of Sunday’s drama because Comcast lost Fox Sports 1′s feed during the first half and only got it back for a few moments.
They missed a truly exceptional contest, not just in the Union’s history books but in Major League Soccer’s as a whole.
New York opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, as winger Josh Sims after the Red Bulls forced a turnover at midfield. Naturally, it was the first goal of Sims’ professional career.
The second goal, conceded in the 24th minute, was even worse. Kaku sent in a corner kick, Andre Blake completely missed it, and none of the multiple Union players nearby stopped Tim Parker’s low header from rolling in.
Alejandro Bedoya cut the deficit seven minutes later, scoring from just inside the 18-yard box with a fire that the rest of his team largely lacked up to then. The goal sparked the Union to life, and they were the better team for most of the rest of the half.
But it didn’t matter once the Red Bulls scored off a free kick in first half stoppage time, Tom Barlow finishing the play after Andre Blake collided with Mark McKenzie while punching the ball out.
It didn’t help that Kacper Przybylko, the Union’s leading scorer, couldn’t play because of a stress reaction in his left foot. Union manager Jim Curtin believed midweek that Przybylko would be healthy in time, but he didn’t make it.
Sergio Santos and Andrew Wooten, the starting forwards atop a 4-4-2, didn’t measure up. But the problems went deeper than that. Brenden Aaronson looked overmatched, and blew a wide open chance from just inside the 18-yard box in the 45th minute.
When halftime arrived, the game felt lost. Yet it wasn’t. A Jack Elliott header in the 52nd minute made the score 3-2. Santos had a big chance for an equalizer a minute later, but Luis Robles made a superb save on the goal line.
The rain-soaked crowd at Talen Energy Stadium — announced as a sellout of 18,530, though not all of them showed up — was as loud as the venue has ever heard. What would come next?
Ilsinho replaced Wooten in the 62nd, shifting the Union into a 4-2-3-1 with Aaronson on the left. 10 minutes later, Fafa Picault replaced Aaronson. In between those moves, Red Bulls star playmaker Alejandro “Kaku” Romero Gamarra had to leave due to a knee injury.
The equalizer came in the 78th, Santos cutting to the right wing and whipping in a cross that Picault rose high to head in. New York was stunned, and the crowd was delirious. After a decade of failures and calamities in big games, this Union team had scored its way back to 3-3.
Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York’s veteran scoring ace, replaced Barlow in the 84th. Wright-Phillips had just two goals in the regular season, but he immediately became the visitors’ leading candidate to find a winner.
Picault came inches away in stoppage time, denied by a spectacular Robles reflex save. New York broke the other way but was stopped, the Union had one more surge forward come up short, then referee Chris Penso blew his whistle to end regulation.
A game with a season’s worth of drama was now to get 30 more minutes of it.
The Union won a corner kick right out of the gate, and off a designed play Kai Wagner smashed a shot that Robles barely parried away. Things didn’t slow down from there, with chance after chance at either end.
Curtin still had two substitutions left to use as the first period of extra time neared its end. He made the first of them in the 102nd minute, sending in Marco Fabián for Santos. Fabián went to the left wing and Picault took what had been Santos’ spot at striker.
In the final seconds of the period’s stoppage time, the Union got the ball forward with a pretty combination of passes between Picault, Ilsinho and Jamiro Monteiro. The ball nearly went out at the end, but Picault saved it and swung it across the goal mouth. Fabián trapped the ball, hit it off Marc Rzatkowski, then watched it float up and down over Robles and into the net.
So what if it was a fluke. The most expensive player in Union history scored the biggest goal in Union history.
Now the Union had to finish the job. And in the very last seconds, after Jamiro Monteiro put the ball in net but was offside, Wright-Phillips flashed a header just wide.
Curtin, the players and the crowd begged Penso to blow his whistle.
Finally, he did.
And finally, after 10 years, the Union won a playoff game.