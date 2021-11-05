In what is shaping up to be the wildest Decision Day in MLS history, 10 of the 13 games on the final day of the regular season have implications for the playoff race.

Every game in the Eastern Conference kicks off at 3:30 p.m., and every game in the Western Conference kicks off at 6 p.m. You can watch them all on ESPN+, except for three. The Union’s game at New York City FC is on PHL17, Nashville SC vs. the New York Red Bulls is on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and Minnesota United vs. the Los Angeles Galaxy is on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Here’s a look at what to know about all the matchups that matter. (The top seven teams in each conference make the playoffs.)

Eastern Conference

4. New York City FC vs. 2. Union: The Union will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win, or a tie and a Nashville tie or loss. NYCFC gets the 2 seed with a win and a Nashville loss

3. Nashville SC vs. 7. New York Red Bulls: Nashville can take second in two ways: a win plus an NYCFC win or tie against the Union, or a tie and an NYCFC win. The Red Bulls clinch a berth with a win or tie, and can finish as high as fourth if a bunch of other results go their way.

8. CF Montréal vs. 6. Orlando City: Montreal must win to qualify. If that happens, it could finish as high as fifth. Orlando clinches with a win, a tie, or a loss and some help. The Lions can finish as high as fourth.

14. FC Cincinnati vs. 5. Atlanta United: Atlanta can clinch with a win or tie, and can finish as high as fourth.

13. Toronto FC vs. 9. D.C. United: D.C. must win and hope that Nashville loses and Montreal loses or ties. It can finish as high as seventh.

10. Columbus Crew vs. 12. Chicago Fire: Columbus, the defending champion, can sneak into seventh with a win and a lot of help.

Western Conference

6. Vancouver Whitecaps vs. 1. Seattle Sounders: Vancouver clinches its first playoff berth since 2017 with a win in this Cascadia Cup rivalry game, or a tie, or a loss and help. Seattle clinches the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye with a win, or a tie and help from Kansas City and Colorado, the other competitors for the top spot. The West’s No. 1 seed is likely to play its second-round home game on Thanksgiving in a marquee national TV slot on Fox.

2. Sporting Kansas City vs. 8. Real Salt Lake: Kansas City gets the No. 1 seed with a win and a Seattle loss or tie; or a tie, a Seattle loss by multiple goals, and a Colorado loss or tie. It can finish no worse than third. RSL clinches with a win and only a win, but if it gets that win it could finish as high as sixth.

3. Colorado Rapids vs. 9. Los Angeles FC: Colorado jumps up to No. 1 by bettering both Seattle and Kansas City’s results, with one exception: a Rapids tie and Sounders and Sporting losses. Seattle would keep the No. 1 seed based on total wins, the first tiebreaker. LAFC needs to win and get help from other teams, but it could finish sixth if that happens.

7. Los Angeles Galaxy vs. 5. Minnesota United: The Galaxy clinch with a win, or a tie and help; Minnesota needs just a tie. Both teams can finish as high as fifth. The No. 5 seed will visit the Portland Timbers, who have already locked up the No. 4 seed.

