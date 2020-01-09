Holding the No. 21 pick in a year with few top college prospects, the Union dealt the pick to D.C. United Thursday in the hour before the draft kicked off. The Union received D.C.'s place in MLS’ allocation ranking, a system that enforces parity by forcing teams to trade for the right to sign select Americans and ex-MLS players coming in from abroad. Teams are ranked by reverse order of finish in the previous year, so D.C. sat at No. 17. They moved down to the Union’s No. 21.