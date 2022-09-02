A pair of former English star strikers are coming to town for NBC’s Premier League Fan Fest, and one of them would like to know where to get a good cheesesteak.

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are the first guests announced for the event, which will take place on Oct. 16 and 17 at Dilworth Park outside City Hall. Both men were outstanding players for England and their clubs, most famously Newcastle United in Shearer’s case and Arsenal in Wright’s. Now they are both regulars on TV in England as pundits for the BBC.

“I love the incredible passion and dedication of the thousands of supporters who attend and help create a buzzing atmosphere, despite the early kick-off times,” said Shearer, a past guest at NBC’s fan fests, in a statement. “This will be my first time in Philadelphia, and I look forward to seeing what the city has to offer.”

Wright didn’t say whether it will be his first time in town, but he has gotten a head start on his planning.

“I’ve already put word out to get some local recommendations,” he said. “I need to get a proper cheesesteak!”

With Comcast headquartered in Philadelphia and NBC contributor Danny Higginbotham based here, Wright will find plenty of people ready to tell him where to go.

He might also get to meet up with one of his relatives while in the United States. Wright is the father of former New York Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips, a popular player in MLS (if not among Union fans) during his nine years playing here. Wright-Phillips now works in the Red Bulls’ front office as a special advisor.

Free tickets to the Saturday, Oct. 15 festivities are available through NBC Sports’ website. Sunday, Oct. 16 is already sold out, which isn’t surprising: Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United all play at 9 a.m. ET, and Liverpool plays Manchester City at 11:30.

Further guests, including ones with local ties, are still to be confirmed.