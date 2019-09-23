HARRISON, N.J. — The Union started Sunday on a high after results elsewhere Saturday night clinched the team’s first home playoff game since 2011. But there was nothing to celebrate in the game they played Sunday, a 2-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena. The Union were outshot 17-8 despite holding possession 60% of the time and didn’t look at all like a team that started the night eight points higher in the standings.