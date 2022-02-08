Newcastle United vs. Everton

Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. (Peacock)

A matchup of teams this big shouldn’t be a relegation battle, in theory. But this one is, so settle in and see if either team can put some precious points on the board.

Newcastle, in 19th place (next-to-last, with 15 points), made three big signings in the winter transfer window: forward Chris Wood from Burnley ($33 million), right back Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid ($16.5 million), and big-time defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães from Lyon ($46.3 million).

Everton, in 16th place (19 points), brought in Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and signed Dele Alli from Tottenham — initially on a free transfer, but with up to $45 million in incentive payments. The Toffees also changed manager, signing former New York City FC midfielder Frank Lampard.

Of course, Lampard has done quite a bit more than that in his soccer career. But MLS fans have been amused watching two former Pigeons flop in high-profile coaching jobs after making the Bronx their last playing stop: Lampard at Chelsea and Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

» READ MORE: The rest of the midweek EPL schedule

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. (FS2, Fox Deportes)

The champions of South America face the champions of Africa in the first Club World Cup semifinal. Palmeiras, of Brazil, features former Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta and former Inter Miami transfer target Raphael Veiga. A potential deal fell through after Veiga scored in the Copa Libertadores final, Palmeiras raised the price, and Miami said no.

Al Ahly stunned Mexico’s Monterrey, 1-0, despite being without six players who were with Egypt’s national team at the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Al-Hilal vs. Chelsea

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. (FS2, Fox Deportes)

Chelsea enters the Club World Cup at the semifinal stage, as the European and South American champions get to do. Christian Pulisic and the Blues will initially be without manager Thomas Tuchel, as he tested positive for COVID-19. He hopes to get to Abu Dhabi for the final or third-place game.

Al-Hilal, the Asian champion from Saudi Arabia, got to the semifinal by beating Al Jazira of the host United Arab Emirates 6-1 in the second round. Al Hilal’s scorers included Odion Ighalo, formerly of Manchester United and Watford; and Matheus Pereira, formerly of Sporting Clube de Portugal and West Bromwich Albion.

Bergerac Perigord FC vs. Versailles FC

Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. (beIN Sports, beIN Sports Español)

One of these Cinderellas from France’s fourth tier will reach the Coupe de France semifinals from this quarterfinal matchup. Bergerac beat Ligue 1′s Saint-Étienne, 1-0, in the round of 16; and Versailles won at Ligue 2′s Toulouse, 1-0. It will be the second straight tournament in which a fourth-tier team makes the semis, after GFA Rumilly-Vallières did so last year.

» READ MORE: The rest of the Coupe de France quarterfinal schedule

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis

Wednesday, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

There’s one team from Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals, and it’s not Real or Atlético. It’s Rayo Vallecano, historically the city’s third club, best-known to American viewers for being former U.S. national team goalkeeper Kasey Keller’s home from 1999-2001. Rayo has made it to the semis just once before, in 1982. The current squad features veteran Colombian striker Radamel Falcao.

Betis is a two-time cup winner and four-time finalist. The club’s last trip to the final was in 2005, when it won the title. This squad has the talent to win it all again: Héctor Béllerin, Nabil Fekir, high-scoring winger Juanmi, and Mexico’s Diego Lainez.

Athletic Bilbao vs. Valencia

Thursday, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

U.S. national team star Yunus Musah has made it to the Copa del Rey semis with Valencia, but faces a big task to reach the final. Athletic has won the tournament 23 times, the second-highest total of any club. The current squad, with Iker Muniain and brothers Nico and Iñaki Williams, just knocked out Real Madrid. And the semifinals are two legs instead of one. That guarantees Valencia a home game, but also requires a trip to the Basque Country first.

» READ MORE: Q&A: ESPN’s Martín Ainstein on Sergiño Dest, Yunus Musah, and biking around Spain to tell stories of La Liga

Tigres UANL vs. Puebla

Thursday, 8 p.m. (TUDN)

Tigres’ women’s team made a big splash this winter by signing marquee U.S. youth national team forward Mia Fishel. She was drafted by the Orlando Pride but didn’t sign a contract there, in part because Tigres offered her a lot more money. Fishel scored her first Liga MX Femenil goals and had an assist last Friday in a 4-2 win at Mazatlán.