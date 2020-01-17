King was one of four players with local ties who were drafted. West Chester native Phoebe McClernon, a defender from the Academy of Notre Dame de Namur in Radnor and the University of Virginia, went to the Orlando Pride at No. 14; Penn State defender Kaleigh Riehl went to Sky Blue at No. 11; and Rutgers defender Chantelle Swaby, who played for Jamaica in last summer’s World Cup, went to Sky Blue at No. 29.