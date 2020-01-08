The NWSL will be in the spotlight quite a bit over the next few days, headlined by the annual college draft on Jan. 14 at the United Soccer Coaches convention in Baltimore. League president Amanda Duffy is to step down from her role on Feb. 15 to become executive vice president of the Orlando Pride, with a new chief executive to be hired and given the title of commissioner. What Duffy will do between now and then is unknown, and questions have been raised about conflicts of interest.