The NWSL signs new broadcast deals with CBS, ESPN, Amazon, and ION worth $60 million a year

After a decade of fighting for major recognition from the media, the National Women’s Soccer League reached a major milestone Thursday with the announcement of four major broadcast deals.

Games will be shown on CBS, ESPN’s channels including ABC, Scripps’ ION over-the-air network, and Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform from 2024-27, when the United States and Mexico could co-host the next women’s World Cup.

A source with knowledge of the deal told The Inquirer that the combined rights fees total $60 million per year, blowing away the $1.5 million per year CBS has paid the league for its entire package since the start of 2020.

“These partnerships fundamentally change the game for our league and the players who take the pitch each week,” NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. “We have taken great care to ensure our games are discoverable by increasing our reach in order to expose new audiences to everything that makes our league special, without compromising the economic value of our product.”

CBS, ESPN top the marquee

CBS’ new role with the league will feature at least 21 games a year. The big broadcast network will have 10 regular-season games, one playoff quarterfinal, one semifinal, and the championship game in prime time; and cable channel CBS Sports Network will have eight regular-season games.

The games on the main CBS will be streamed on Paramount+. Based on the initial language of the league’s announcement, the CBSSN games will not be, continuing a tradition that has annoyed NWSL fans without traditional pay-TV subscriptions.

ESPN regains NWSL rights after last having them in 2019. It also regains first-tier American domestic soccer rights after MLS left the network for Apple and Fox. The USL’s lower leagues are all ESPN has had domestically this year.

Twenty games will be spread across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 in English, and ESPN Deportes in Spanish — a welcome addition for a league that long has not paid Spanish speakers much attention. The set includes 17 regular season games, two playoff quarterfinals, and one semifinal.

All of those contests will be streamed on ESPN+, making them available without a pay-TV subscription. ESPN also gained broadcast rights for Latin America in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

“This agreement further strengthens our leadership position as the home for women’s sports,” ESPN’s executive vice president of programming and acquisitions Rosalyn Durant said. (The WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball will be interested in that quote, since their broadcast rights will be on the market soon.)

Amazon and ION are newcomers

Amazon’s Prime Video adds the NWSL to its WNBA and NFL rights deals with exclusive games on Friday nights. There will be 25 of those, plus a special season kickoff game broadcast, and one playoff quarterfinal. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month. Amazon’s overall Prime subscription package, which includes Prime Video, costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

“The evolution of women’s sports — and specifically the NWSL — demonstrates that there is a growing audience for remarkable athletes and world-class competition, regardless of gender,” Amazon vice president of U.S. sports content and partnerships Marie Donoghue said. “With the unique power and distribution of Prime Video and an exclusive window on Friday nights throughout the season, we look forward to expanding that audience as the newest home of the NWSL.”

ION started making a name for itself this year with a big package of Friday night WNBA games on its over-the-air stations across the country. It was quite successful, with the league and Nielsen saying those broadcasts drew 8.5 million viewers over the course of the season. ION’s station in Philadelphia is WPPX, Channel 61 over the air and widely available on cable.

The ION package will have 50 games, stacked in 25 Saturday night doubleheaders with 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET kickoff times. The broadcast windows will start with a studio show at 7 p.m., an element that NWSL broadcasts have rarely had. ION also will air the league’s college draft, the next edition of which will be held in January at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, Calif.

“Scripps Sports is pleased to create a franchise night on ION for the NWSL that will reach every American household across every free television platform and further help expand the league’s fan base with appointment viewing consistency,” E.W. Scripps Company president and CEO Adam Symson said. “We’re proud once again to be a part of a historic distribution agreement that will elevate women’s professional sports, benefiting the league, the teams, their athletes, and fans.”

The rest of the games

All games not in those four packages will be streamed online by the league itself, instead of by a rightsholder. The league’s international online streaming this year was done in-house, but now domestic streaming will be in-house too, in what the league called “a domestic direct-to-consumer package produced and distributed by the NWSL.”

The league did not say what that package will cost. Nor did it say whether archived replays of games on national broadcasts will be included in it or kept exclusive to those other broadcasters.

Splitting the broadcasts across so many platforms will cause some headaches for fans, especially casual viewers. But it’s a major economic victory for the league and its players — and it doesn’t sacrifice overall TV exposure, unlike Apple’s deal with Major League Soccer whose money was miles beyond what anyone else offered.

It’s also a major victory for Berman as commissioner. She was given many tasks upon arrival: cleaning up the NWSL’s abuse scandals, then overseeing expansion and a new broadcast deal. She has now achieved all three. A new team in the San Francisco Bay Area and a returning team in Salt Lake City will take the NWSL to 14 clubs next year; and in 2026, Boston and another city yet to be picked are expected to join.