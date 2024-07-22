10 players to watch in the Olympics women’s soccer tournament

This year’s Olympic women’s soccer tournament might be the most stacked in the event’s history.

The 12-team field has four of the top five teams in FIFA’s global rankings and seven of the top 10. Just two teams are ranked outside the top 30, and one of them has two of the fastest-rising stars in the world’s game.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at 10 players to know from teams other than the U.S at the tournament. The Americans might see many of them as they try to win their first major trophy since the 2019 World Cup, a tournament that coincidentally was also played in France.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Barbra Banda, Zambia

Position: Forward Club: Orlando Pride Age: 24

If you’ve watched the National Women’s Soccer League this year, you know Banda has shredded the league in her first season here. She’s tied atop the league’s scoring chart this year with 12 goals in 12 games. The last of them came in her last game before leaving, a 2-1 win over the player she’s tied with: Temwa Chawinga of Kansas City.

With Zambia, Banda plays alongside another NWSL rising star, Bay FC’s Racheal Kundananji. The Copper Queens won just one of their three games at last year’s World Cup, but that 3-1 victory over Costa Rica was a signal of their potential.

Now Zambia is set to be the United States’ first opponent, at 3 p.m. Philadelphia time on Thursday in Nice (USA Network, Universo, Peacock). Then come Australia and Germany. You can be sure that all three teams are on high alert for what Banda and Kundananji can do.

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain

Position: Midfielder Club: Barcelona, Spain Age: 26

It’s hard to pick just one player from the reigning World Cup champions, such is the depth of their talent. But Bonmatí still stands above the rest: a three-time Champions League winner and the reigning player of the year honoree by FIFA and Europe’s Ballon D’Or.

Spain is the favorite to win gold in France, but there are two big caveats. The first is that no reigning Olympic champion has ever won the following Olympic gold, a fate the U.S. knows all too well from its four attempts.

The second is that La Roja have had some notable slip-ups in the recent qualifiers for next year’s European Championship. Last month, they fell behind, 2-0, against Denmark late in the second half before rallying to win with three late goals. Earlier this month, they lost, 2-1, to the Czech Republic, with all three goals scored before Irene Paredes was red-carded in the 70th minute.

Now for a third caveat you’ll want to know about. If Spain slips in the group stage and finishes second and the U.S. wins its group, they’d meet in the quarterfinals. With Japan — which routed Spain, 4-0, in last year’s World Cup group stage — and Brazil as upcoming group opponents, smooth sailing is not guaranteed.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia

Position: Forward Club: Real Madrid, Spain Age: 19

One of the breakout stars of last year’s World Cup has continued her rise in the game since then. Colombia opens with host France on Thursday (3 p.m., Telemundo 62, Peacock), then plays Canada and New Zealand, and definitely could get out of the group.

Mary Fowler, Australia

Position: Forward Club: Manchester City, England Age: 21

Australia’s biggest star, Sam Kerr, is out with a torn ACL, so other players will have to step up. Fowler is definitely a candidate, a young rising star in an attack that also includes veterans Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, and Michelle Heyman.

The Matildas won’t have the huge home-field advantage they did at the World Cup, so this tournament will tell us a lot about their level on the big stage.

Adriana Leon, Canada

Position: Forward Club: Aston Villa, England Age: 31

This tournament is Canada’s first big one since legend Christine Sinclair, the top scorer for any women’s or men’s national team in soccer history, stepped down from the team. Though her role was already diminishing, now it’s officially time for other players to take the lead.

Leon is one of a few players who has. She’s the top scorer on this roster with 40 goals in 114 games, including six at the Concacaf Gold Cup earlier this year.

Marta, Brazil

Position: Forward Club: Orlando Pride Age: 38

Another of the sport’s all-time legends will say farewell to the international stage after this year.

You can make a strong case that Marta is the greatest non-American player in the sport’s history: 118 goals in 183 games for Brazil, two Olympic silver medals, runner-up at the 2007 World Cup, five world women’s player of the year awards, and club titles with six teams across three continents.

This Brazil squad has some major flaws. Manager Arthur Elias controversially did not pick Kansas City Current playmaker Debinha, but did pick North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin even though she hasn’t played a game since tearing an ACL last October.

For now, let’s just say this. Cherish every moment you have to watch Marta. They’re all worth it, and there probably aren’t many of them left.

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan

Position: Midfielder Club: Manchester United, England Age: 24

Japan’s roster has seven players from clubs in England’s Women’s Super League, which rivals the NWSL as the best domestic league in the world. That shows a nation that hasn’t won a major title since the 2018 Asian Cup once again has ample depth.

The next trophy might not come this summer, given who else is in the field. But as mentioned above, circle that Japan-Spain rematch. It’s right out of the gates: Thursday at 11 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo 62, Peacock). Miyazawa scored two of Japan’s four goals in the World Cup game.

Asisat Oshoala, Nigeria

Position: Forward Club: Bay FC Age: 29

It was a real coup for Bay FC to land Oshoala as one of the NWSL expansion team’s first big signings. The club paid around $160,000 to get her from Barcelona, where she’d been since 2019.

Bay hasn’t been very good this year, Oshoala has just three goals in 15 games, and Nigeria is in the group with Brazil, Japan, and Spain. So her Olympic run might not last long. But she’s still got lots of talent and is still a big-time name in the women’s soccer world.

Alexandra Popp, Germany

Position: Forward Club: VfL Wolfsburg, Germany Age: 33

When the U.S. and Germany meet in their second group game on Sunday (3 p.m., USA Network, Telemundo 62, Peacock), the Americans will see many familiar faces. Popp is definitely one, the Frauenteam’s No. 3 all-time scorer with 67 in 139 games over 14 years. And she’s especially good with headers, even though she’s just 5-foot-9.

It’s hard to judge how good this Germany team is. After being bounced from the World Cup in the group stage — an even bigger shock than the U.S.’ early exit — it finished third in the winter’s UEFA Nations League, losing to France before beating the Netherlands.

Since then, Germany has had a mostly easy time of a mostly easy Euros qualifying group — except a 3-2 win over Austria in April started with a 2-0 hole, and last Friday there was a 3-0 loss at Iceland.

Wendie Renard, France

Position: Defender Club: Lyon, France Age: 34

Centerbacks don’t usually get big spotlights, but Renard has commanded one for years. She’s a towering presence on the back lines of Les Bleues and Lyon, the club where she’s played her entire 18-year career. (Had she ever come to the NWSL, she’d have been an instant box-office hit.)

Along with being a terrific defender, she has 38 goals in 160 games for France, many from the receiving end of set pieces. And she has won almost that many trophies with Lyon: 16 French league titles, 10 French cups, and eight Champions Leagues.

But she has never won a title with her country, and this could be her last great chance: on home soil, with two group games at Lyon’s stadium. It won’t be easy, but the pieces are on the table for it to happen.