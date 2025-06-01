Paxten Aaronson and Union’s Nathan Harriel join the USMNT’s summer roster

The U.S. men’s soccer team has added even more Philly-area representation to its roster for the summer.

Union defender Nathan Harriel and Medford-born former Union attacking midfielder Paxten Aaronson were called in last minute Sunday, part of a group of replacements for injured players.

Advertisement

Veteran centerback Walker Zimmerman was also called in, as three players were ruled out: outside back DeJuan Jones (lower body, no more details yet), midfielder Sean Zawadzki (knee), and striker Folarin Balogun (ankle).

Aaronson, the younger brother of Brenden Aaronson, just wrapped up an outstanding season for FC Utrecht of Netherlands’ Eredivisie. Though the Dutch first division isn’t known for great defenses, Aaronson made the most of a season-long loan from Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt, with nine goals and six assists in 38 games.

That helped Utrecht upset the odds and finish fourth, qualifying for next season’s Europa League — Europe’s second-tier club tournament, below the Champions League.

Harriel has put in some big shifts to help the Union through an unbeaten nine-game May. The 24-year-old played in all nine games, starting eight of them, and shifting between centerback, right back, and occasionally the midfield.

The Union finished the month with an 11-game unbeaten streak overall, and atop the Eastern Conference with the best record leaguewide (10-3-4, 34 points).

» READ MORE: May was supposed to break the Union. Instead, it has marked their best month in recent memory.

Aaronson and Harriel’s additions make it nine players on this U.S. squad with local ties, counting area natives, current and former Union players, and former Union academy prospects: goalkeepers Matt Freese and Zack Steffen; defenders Mark McKenzie and Harriel; midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Jack McGlynn, and Quinn Sullivan; and forwards Paxten Aaronson and Brian White.

As for the injured players, Balogun is the biggest loss of the three. This summer was set to be when he’d regain a starting spot. Jones ranks second, as the U.S. looks for backups to injured starting left back — and overall star — Antonee Robinson.

Winger Alejandro Zendejas was not called in, even though his summer opened up on Saturday night when his club team, Mexico’s Club América, lost to Los Angeles FC in a Club World Cup qualifying playoff.

» READ MORE: A year from the World Cup, Tyler Adams embraces life as USMNT’s leader on and off the field

Players in the Club World Cup aren’t available for their national teams this summer. When U.S. manger Mauricio Pochettino announced the initial camp roster on May 22, he signaled that the playoff, not just the tournament, was why he didn’t pick Zendejas. That seemed to leave the door open for the possibility that Zendejas might get invited if he became available.

That has not happened, or at least not yet.

The other player whose status is a bit uncertain is midfielder Johnny Cardoso. Reports have said he might be moving across Spain from Real Betis to Atlético Madrid. Because Atlético is in the Club World Cup, it has the right to sign him and bring him in before the tournament starts.

If that happens, U.S. Soccer will have to make another roster move.

The players called up arrived in Chicago on Sunday for a few days of training camp. They will be on the field for the first time Monday.

» READ MORE: Emily Fox’s USWNT experience helped her lead Arsenal to the Champions League title

The U.S. plays Turkey on Saturday in East Hartford, Conn. (3:30 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62), Switzerland on June 10 in Nashville, then the Concacaf Gold Cup starting June 15. The Club World Cup roster deadline is June 10. Atlético’s group stage games start June 15 with a big one: against newly-crowned UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

That group also has the Seattle Sounders and Brazil’s Botafogo. Its runner-up will come to Philadelphia for a round of 16 game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Updated USMNT summer roster

Goalkeepers (4): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 30/0), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/ENG; 51/0)

Defenders (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Nathan Harriel (Union), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (9): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United); Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis, Spain), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo), Quinn Sullivan (Union); Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Forwards (5): Paxten Aaronson (FC Utrecht, Netherlands), Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC), Damion Downs (FC Köln, Germany), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps), Haji Wright (Coventry City, England)

Withdrawn due to injury: GK Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew); D DeJuan Jones (San Jose Earthquakes); M Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew); F Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco, France)