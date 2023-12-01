Union sign Jesús Bueno to new contract with bigger roster moves still to come

Hours before the Union’s official list of end-of-season roster decisions is likely to arrive, the team set one domino in motion by signing midfielder Jesús Bueno to a new contract.

The 24-year-old Venezuelan’s deal is guaranteed through 2026, with an option year for 2027. Bueno’s good play this year earned him 1,592 minutes of playing time in 34 games across all competitions, including 18 starts. He also earned his first call-ups to Venezuela’s senior national team, for some of its first 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

“Jesus’ growth and development over the last two seasons is a testament to his work ethic and potential,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He has proven to be an important piece to our midfield; aggressive and advantageous in our transition on attack. We’re happy to be able to reward him with a new contract.”

Bueno is one of the players who is in line for more playing time if Alejandro Bedoya isn’t brought back, or if Bedoya ends up signing a new deal and moves to a bench role.

The big announcement still to come will hopefully shed some light on whether there’s been progress there.

