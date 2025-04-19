Union snap winless skid with 3-0 rout of Atlanta United

The Union snapped a three-game winless streak in emphatic fashion on Saturday, routing Atlanta United 3-0 at Subaru Park

Quinn Sullivan’s first goal of the year in the 27th minute, Danley Jean Jacques’ first goal for the club in the 50th, and Tai Baribo’s league-leading seventh tally in the 84th provided the scoring. The Union (5-3-1, 16 points) also kept the shutout despite losing midfielder Jovan Lukić to an ejection for a second yellow card in the 56th.

Shuffling the deck

Union manager Bradley Carnell didn’t come across as too angry after last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at New York City FC, at least publicly. But his actions in picking this game’s lineup said a lot more.

Out went centerback Olwethu Makhanya, after a notable mistake in the game-losing goal. And with 17-year-old prospect Neil Pierre the only true centerback left while Ian Glavinovich is injured, outside back Nathan Harriel started in the middle instead. Frankie Westfield started at right back, with Kai Wagner at left back.

Even more surprisingly, Baribo was rotated out for Mikael Uhre. Though Baribo hadn’t scored in four games, Uhre hadn’t scored in seven — since the season opener. But at least it was easy to see Baribo coming in off the bench, which he eventually did.

The good news was that Andre Blake returned to the net after missing the New York game with a flare-up of his groin issues.

A scrappy breakthrough

When Sullivan finally bashed in a rebound that came to him in the middle of the 18-yard box, it was the Union’s sixth shot of the night. Most of them hadn’t been good quality, and Sullivan’s shot capped off a play where the ball bounced around a scrum of 16 players combined — seven from the Union and nine from Atlanta (2-4-3, 9 points).

In other words, yes, the sequence was rather ugly. But when Bartosz Sliz’s headed clearance of Wagner’s recycled cross fell to an open Sullivan 12 yards from goal, he made no mistake with a chest-trap and volley to the far post.

The Union went right back down the field, and Uhre nailed a curling shot onto the crossbar. Alas, it landed right at the point that sent it back into play instead of anywhere else.

That didn’t make up for Uhre’s double-chance in the 16th that he didn’t convert, but at least it was a little relief after he slipped on the second attempt with the net pretty open. That was bad luck he made for himself, and hitting the bar like that was closer to fate.

In the minutes after that, Atlanta had to make two substitutions due to injuries. Centerback Stine Gregersen went out in the 31st and midfielder Tristan Muyumba went out in the 34th, replaced by Luis Abram and Mateusz Klich, respectively.

At halftime, the Union had an 8-7 edge in total shots, including 2-1 in shots on target.

Getting Guzan again

Guzan’s distinguished career has included many great games for the U.S. men’s national team, and multiple trophies with Atlanta. But his history against the Union is remarkably poor, including some comically bad goals conceded.

The one Jean Jacques scored on him will join the lowlight reel.

After Wagner and Jovan Lukić teamed up to strip the ball from 11 near midfield, Wagner sent the ball the other way to Damiani, who laid it off to Uhre with a quick first touch. He had plenty of time to turn and see Jean Jacques sprinting upfield, wide-open heading into the 18-yard box.

Uhre put the pass on a plate, and Jean Jacques shot it low between Guzan’s open legs.

Lukić’s silly ejection

It was bad enough when Lukić was booked for kicking a dead ball into the ad boards during first-half stoppage time, a no-doubt call for any official. It was worse when he delayed a restart in the 56th by obstructing a free kick with referee Allen Chapman looking right at him.

Both were easy calls to make, and the video review officials only overturn yellow cards for mistaken identy. There was no worry about that here. Lukić will miss next Saturday’s game vs. D.C. United (4:30 p.m., Apple TV).

Baribo was preparing to replace Mikael Uhre when Lukić committed the second infraction, but manager Bradley Carnell pulled him back. Olwethu Makhanya replaced Uhre instead in the 62nd, shifting the Union to a five-back line.

Finishing it off

Baribo eventually entered in the 74th for Bruno Damiani, who was notably ineffective in his outing.

Two minutes later, Atlanta really should have scored when substitute Saba Lobjanidze put an easy shot off the post. And just seconds after that, Andre Blake made a huge diving save of a header from Alexey Miranchuk.

That took some of the wind out of the Five Stripes’ sails, and Baribo took the rest with his goal. Wagner ran up the left side and hit a cross too far for Baribo, but Sullivan chased it down at the sideline. He settled the ball, served it up, and Baribo ran in front of Abram to nod in a header.

