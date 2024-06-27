Dániel Gazdag will be back with the Union this weekend after Hungary’s elimination from the Euros

No one at the Union roots for players to lose when they’re with their national teams. But Hungary’s early elimination from the European Championship means Dániel Gazdag will be back before Saturday’s game at CF Montréal (7:30 p.m., Apple TV), and manager Jim Curtin said Gazdag will be a part of it.

Gazdag flew back from Germany, where the Euros are taking place, on Thursday. He was due to land in the evening, and Curtin said he’d be at Friday’s practice.

Advertisement

“Credit to Dániel for really being aggressive, too, in helping us out with his federation and really pushing to get back to help his team,” Curtin said. “He’s a guy that I think represents the Union badge as well as anybody. Loves Philadelphia, wants to win here, and showed that now by getting back as quick as possible.”

Hungary’s games at the Euros were a 3-1 loss to Switzerland, a 2-0 loss to host Germany, and a dramatic 1-0 win over Scotland in the finale — with a goal in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time.

That left the Magyars third in Group A with three points, and left them waiting for three excruciating days to find out if they’d be one of the top four third-place finishers across the tournament’s six groups.

» READ MORE: The Union’s Jakob Glesnes problem might be bigger than their goalkeeper problem

The first of those days went well: Italy scored in the 98th minute to tie Croatia, 1-1 and leave Croatia with two points. The second was as dull as it will sound: England-Slovenia and Denmark-Serbia were scoreless ties.

On the third day, Hungary needed Czechia to not beat Türkiye (as the Czech Republic and Turkey are now officially called), and for Georgia to not beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. The first broke right, a 1-1 tie, but the second didn’t. Georgia pulled off a 2-0 stunner, with Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratshkelia scoring the opener in an all-time upset.

That gave Georgia four points, and a trip to the knockout rounds in its first major international tournament. (And if you were paying attention at the start of the Euros, you know we picked Kvaratshkelia as a top player to watch).

Fans at the game and back home in Tblisi celebrated, joined by underdog-backers around the world. But it was the end of Hungary’s road and a disappointing one at that. The Magyars have some big-time players, led by Liverpool playmaker Domonik Szoboslai, and were out at the first hurdle.

» READ MORE: Union fans chanted "Sell the team!" during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC

Gazdag wasn’t allowed to be much help, either. His only appearance was a seven-minute run as a late substitute in the Germany game, with both goals on the board by then. (At least Fox play-by-play announcer Derek Rae, a veteran of the American scene, gave the Union a shoutout when Gazdag took the field.)

“We’ll still have to determine, with the jet lag, with all the travel, with the emotion, with the load that he’s had — maybe not playing as many minutes as he wants — what he’s ready for,” Curtin said. “But he’ll certainly play in the game, that is for sure. I’m not going to have Dániel Gazdag fly back to then have him watch a soccer game in Montreal, that’s for sure.”

Curtin might also have some coaching to do to make sure Gazdag channels his emotions into pushing forward for his club. Gazdag is a stand-up guy, but any player would have a lot on his mind after all that Hungary just went through.

“That’s not easy at all, because it means so much to these players to represent their national team from every country,” Curtin said. “The way that the [Georgia] game broke, the emotions that I’m sure Danny went through, and his team, having to sit and watch now when you don’t control your own destiny, is really, really hard.”

» READ MORE: Jim Curtin is feeling the pressure as the Union’s struggles continue

Martínez shines for Venezuela

José Andrés Martínez definitely will not be back with the Union soon, because he’s helped Venezuela make a terrific start at the Copa América. The Vinotinto beat Ecuador 2-1 in their opener on Saturday, then shut out Mexico 1-0 on Wednesday — a result that qualified Venezuela for the quarterfinals, and had U.S. fans crowing at Mexico’s many botched scoring chances.

Martínez had a terrific game all over the field, with 21-of-27 passing, six clearances, four tackles, and three interceptions. He even played peacemaker at the final whistle, when a brawl nearly broke out as Venezuela started to celebrate. That was an amusing sight for Curtin and others who’ve grown used to Martínez’s big personality, big tackles, and accompanying history of yellow cards.

“José again shows last night that he can go to a level that is as high as anyone that we have in our entire franchise,” Curtin said. “He played the peacemaker role and also dominated on the field, has set his team up with six points, and we wish them the best moving forward — unless they play the USA.”

Venezuela concludes its group slate against Jamaica, with Union centerback Damion Lowe, on Sunday (8 p.m., FS1, UniMás, ViX). Jamaica has lost its first two games, 1-0 to Mexico and 3-1 to Ecuador, and is already eliminated from advancing.

» READ MORE: The Union might not have much of a season left, but they have a striker in Tai Baribo

Euro 2024 knockout rounds schedule

Round of 16

Saturday: Switzerland vs. Italy, noon (FS1, ViX); Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Sunday: England vs. Slovakia, noon (Fox29, ViX); Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Monday: France vs. Belgium, noon (FS1, ViX); Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Tuesday: Romania vs. Netherlands, noon (FS1, ViX); Austria vs. Türkiye, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Quarterfinals

July 5: Germany or Denmark vs. Spain or Georgia, noon (Fox29, ViX); France or Belgium vs. Portugal or Slovenia, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

July 6: Switzerland or Italy vs. England or Slovakia, noon (Fox29, ViX); Romania or Netherlands vs. Austria or Türkiye, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Semifinals

July 9: Winners of July 5 quarterfinals, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

July 10: Winners of July 6 quarterfinals, 3 p.m. (Fox29, ViX)

Final

July 14: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. (Fox29, Univision 65, TUDN, ViX)