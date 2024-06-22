Union bench goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, giving 18-year-old Andrew Rick his first start

Union manager Jim Curtin benched goalkeeper Oliver Semmle for Saturday’s game against Charlotte FC, after Semmle gave up four goals in Wednesday’s loss at FC Cincinnati. They included two especially bad ones, a misjudgment of a header and a chip from midfield.

Eighteen-year-old Union academy product Andrew Rick started against Charlotte instead, making his first start at the top level.

Rick started the year on a reserve team contract but received a first-team contract earlier than expected because of injuries to Andre Blake and third-string goalkeeper Holden Trent. He is the second academy-bred goalkeeper to play for the first team after Matt Freese, and the first one to make his pro debut without going to college first. (Freese went to Harvard for two years, then left to turn pro here.)

Once a reserve-team player has been on a first-team bench four times in a year, he must be given a first-team contract before the fifth. Rick has been on the first team’s bench 13 times already this year and got his first-team deal on May 4. He is signed through 2028 with a team option for 2029.

Rick has continued to play for the reserve team along the way. He’s played 12 games at that level this year, including a 3-0 shutout of Charlotte’s reserves on June 13.

The Union also brought midfielder CJ Olney up from the reserves for the second straight game and had 18-year-old playmaker prospect David Vazquez on the bench for the third straight game.