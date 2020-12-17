“When you speak to supporters [in England], it’s one of the things that they’re most proud about: players coming through, academy players coming through and really establishing themselves in the first team,” Higginbotham said. “If you’ve got a team like the Philadelphia Union and you’re wanting to bring some of the best young talent to the club, well, what a way to entice them by saying ‘Listen, you come here, look at the way we play — we have a definitive style of playing [and] you can have success, as you’ve seen by winning the Supporters’ Shield this season.’”