The Union need the reps that their busy preseason schedule is giving them

On paper, the Union playing five preseason games in three weeks might seem like a lot. But it’s also a reflection of how short the preseason is, after an offseason that also didn’t last long.

The club’s current stretch in Spain is made even more important by the team’s new signings. Ezekiel Alladoh has to build chemistry with Bruno Damiani up top, and the same goes for Japhet Sery Larsen and Olwethu Makhanya at centerback.

That has to happen in a hurry, too, with the Union opening their campaign in the Concacaf Champions Cup before the regular season starts.

“We’re grateful that we have three games on this leg now, just to get some games and minutes and relationship — building with all the different players, with the new guys coming in, and working on a couple of new concepts,” manager Bradley Carnell said in a news conference Thursday from the team’s camp abroad. “Just trying to get the base loads, build up the fitness, get slowly, progressively, more intense and deliberate with our actions in the game model, and then start dialing it in.”

The Union will play their last scrimmage in Europe on Thursday, against Montenegro’s FK Buducnost at 8 a.m. Philadelphia time. (There’s no word on a broadcast yet.) As with the previous contest against Denmark’s FC Nordsjælland, it will be played with three 45-minute periods.

“Obviously, we bought ‘Japh’ [Sery Larsen] in here with a distinct reason, to hit the ground running,” Carnell said. “And I think he’s showing just that, and he can adapt and settle into our way and style of play. There’s a lot of onboarding within the game model, so there’s still a ton of that going on with all the different players and group meetings, and the coaches doing some individual clips and meetings from training and game footage.”

Carnell revealed that Larsen and Makhanya will start Thursday, with Nathan Harriel at left back and Frankie Westfield at right back. Harriel going to the left side was the biggest news there, as the Union ponder what to do to find Kai Wagner’s successor.

The Union are shopping for a signing, but aren’t close to getting one over the line yet. So they might need to have other plans in place for their first games next month. Ben Bender had his audition in the first two preseason contests, and now a player with rather more defensive experience will get a turn.

“We’ve given Nate a bunch of looks at right back, center back; tomorrow, we’ll try and put him in at left back,” Carnell said. “And we’re going through a whole bunch of scenarios in order to for us to hit the ground running on the 18th and the 21st [of February]. … We still have a couple more games here, of I don’t want to say trial and error, but just testing combinations, testing different relationships.”

And he did not shy away from saying “there’s a void at left back.”

At least the starting four are all known commodities. Alladoh, for as much as the Union spent on the 20-year-old, doesn’t have a long track record yet. But with a big gap on the depth chart after him and Damiani, Alladoh will face some pressure to deliver quickly.

“He needs to get up to speed with the game model, I think that’s first and foremost,” Carnell said. “We have to do him a favor by investing time and energy into him, and making sure that we know what asset we have on our hands. He’s still very young, though — I don’t want to put too much pressure on him right now.”

But the manager sees the promise in the striker, and hopes it will be fulfilled.

“Speed in behind, I mean, he’s he’s a real weapon,” Carnell said. “He and his body, he holds up play, so just think of Bruno and him, how they can work off each other with Milan [Iloski] or whoever else plays in the 10s [attacking midfielders].”

He also made a point of saying he doesn’t just see Alladoh as a target man.

“I wouldn’t say it’s too dissimilar from Mikael Uhre, how we utilized him as well,” Carnell said. “Very clean with his feet, can finish, he’s got a left foot which is incredibly valuable when it comes to going up against opponents. And it’s been pretty fun.”

No pressure indeed.

