Damion Lowe’s return helps the Union get a brief respite from the storm

The Union badly needed some way to stop their calamitous five-game losing streak on Saturday. They also needed a way to quiet the protests from fans that were impossible to miss during pregame warmups, and in the first minutes after kickoff.

They achieved the first goal, if only just, with a scoreless tie against the rival New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park. It was the Union’s first point since June 1, and while they’re still next to last in the Eastern Conference (4-9-9, 21 points), at least there was a hint of light.

Advertisement

They did not achieve the second goal, judging from the stands and social media. But we’ll get to that in a bit. Fixing things on the field was, understandably, the bigger short-term priority.

“It’s obviously something that we needed, to get back on track and play the full 90 minutes and get a clean sheet, whatever the way that happens,” centerback Jack Elliott said.

With fellow centerback Damion Lowe back from the Copa América, Union manager Jim Curtin set his team out in a defense-first 3-5-2 formation. The Union have often struggled when playing with three at the back, and there were times down the stretch when it looked like they’d fold.

But Alejandro Bedoya fortified the midfield as a 79th-minute substitute, Olivier Mbaizo stepped in when Elliott ran out of gas in stoppage time, and 18-year-old goalkeeper Andrew Rick made two late saves. It was just enough.

» READ MORE: Union snap losing streak in scoreless draw with New York Red Bulls overshadowed by fan protests

Lowe’s message for Rick

“I know it’s been a rough stretch for us, but with my inclusion, I know the guys were happy and gained a little confidence because I bring that to the team,” Lowe said. “I tried to motivate them in training the two days that I had to be back. … It’s been a difficult, difficult period for us, but once we get points on the board every game, we should be back to a regular schedule.”

They wanted to step up for Rick, too, after he and Oliver Semmle both struggled in recent games — and the players in front of them too often did not help.

“Before the game, I just said, ‘Hey, you’re the boss — you have to demand from us, keep us alive, push us,’” Lowe said. “He came up with three big saves, especially in the first half with the two breakaways. He’s a kid that’s integrating, and for us, we have to basically show him that we believe in him.”

That increased trust paid off in Rick’s first senior-level shutout. Though he wasn’t perfect, he made five saves and grew in confidence over the course of the game. Curtin can rest much easier now with his decision to make Rick the starter until Andre Blake returns from knee surgery rehab.

Lowe watched Union games from afar while away with Jamaica, and said he was “angry” about what he saw.

“I was very, very anxious to be back, because I know what I can bring to the team, and how strong we are, and how stronger we are when I’m on the field,” he said. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t there to help the guys grind results out. But again, I’m back now, the games are gone, it’s behind us — one point, one foot positive. So we just have to keep stepping forward and clearing the hurdles step by step.”

» READ MORE: The Union’s Jack McGlynn makes the U.S. Olympic soccer team, opening the door to stardom

More about the protests

The Union have acquired a lot of new fans since the last time there were major protests at a game, nearly a decade ago. But for those who’ve been around the whole way, it was hard to avoid having flashbacks to 2014 and 2015, especially when the Keystone State Ultras supporters’ club raised a big banner protesting the ownership.

“THE SUGAR AIN’T SWEET NO MORE SUGARMAN OUT!,” it said. Nearby, a few fans held up a smaller sign saying, “Sell the team!,” and it wasn’t the only one spotted around the stands.

Soon after the big banner went up, stadium staff went to remove it, including one staffer who was involved in removing protest banners from the stands in 2014. He was quickly recognized by fans and media — and some criticism of him went over the line into threats.

Officially, the banner was removed because it did not comply with a league rule mandating that all signage brought in by supporters’ clubs must be approved by teams beforehand. Unofficially, the Ultras group was far from the first in MLS history to flout the rule. Supporters’ clubs all over the league have done it for years, dealt with the consequences, and gone on with their business.

After the game, the Ultras posted on X that they’ve worked with the staffer for years, and he was “just doing his job, we don’t hold that against him.” That was a far more gracious response than what was heard in a video captured by a fan when the staffer took the banner away.

The Sons of Ben supporters’ club, meanwhile, announced after the game that the Union’s ownership had asked to meet with the group, and it accepted the offer. The invitation had been extended before Saturday’s game, and it remains to be seen what will come of the meeting.

» READ MORE: Jim Curtin lowers expectations for the rest of the Union’s season, but his job isn’t in danger yet

Curtin puts it on himself again

The ownership hasn’t given an official statement yet, but Curtin said much in his postgame news conference.

“I think you guys know I understand where we are as a team, and I think you guys understand I know how not only Philadelphia works, but how everywhere in the world works,” he said. “When you win, they cheer, when you lose, they boo, and that’s the right thing. … We want to give [the fans] that winning feeling again. We’re working as hard as we can to do it.”

Curtin took the blame for the team’s bad run, as he often has — so many times, frankly, that other soccer teams in the world might use it as cover to get rid of him. That won’t happen here, because the stands and the owners’ suite alike understand this isn’t Curtin’s fault.

“I’ve taken the blame, and I’ll continue to take the blame until we turn it around,” he said. “That’s life as the leader of the group. I’ll take the bullets, that’s no problem. But I still know what we’ve done here, and what we’re capable of doing.”

Elliott shared his view, too, as one of the Union’s longest-tenured players.

“Fans are entitled to have their views on what’s going on with the club,” he said. “It’s not been good enough for the past however many games, but we always appreciate their support. It’s frustrating times. We want to do better, and obviously the fans want the best for us, too.”

» READ MORE: Some advice for Jim Curtin as the Union’s season falls apart, from South Jersey-born veteran manager Peter Vermes