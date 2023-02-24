Former Union TV analyst Danny Higginbotham will call the team’s season opener for Apple TV

Union fans who tune in to the team’s season opener on Apple TV’s streaming platform this weekend will hear a familiar voice. Danny Higginbotham, who was the Union’s local TV analyst in 2021 and ‘22, will call the game with longtime former New York Red Bulls and ESPN play-by-play voice Steve Cangialosi.

The Spanish-language broadcast will be handled by Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo, both of whom used to work on Orlando City’s local Spanish-language TV broadcasts.

Here’s a look at who’s calling all of the games around MLS this weekend on Apple TV, Fox, FS1 and Fox Deportes.

If you’re just coming back to following the Union for the first time since last year’s championship game, know that there’s been a big change in how to watch. Apple started a new 10-year, $250 million-per-season broadcast deal with MLS this year that puts every game on Apple’s MLS Season Pass package -- but no games on local TV anymore.

This weekend, all 14 games leaguewide are free of charge to watch. There are also two national TV games, one on Fox and Fox Deportes and the other on FS1 and Fox Deportes. Those games are available on TV and the Apple platform, with different announcers for for each platform.

Once games go behind Apple’s paywall, the package will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. If you already have Apple TV+, you can get it for $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the year.

If you’re a T-Mobile or Metro cell phone customer, you’re in luck: you can get MLS Season Pass free through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, until March 14. Click here for more details and instructions.

Going forward, Apple will offer six games per week free and the rest behind the MLS Season Pass paywall. Each team is expected to have around 14 games free this season.

There’s also a whiparound show every game night called MLS 360, with real-time highlights of all the goals, cards and other big plays.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Nashville SC vs. New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.: John Strong and Stuart Holden in English on Fox29; Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu in English on Apple; John Laguna, Mariano Trujillo and Claudio Suarez in Spanish on Fox Deportes; Jorge Perez-Navarro and Marcelo Balboa in Spanish on Apple

Atlanta United vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.: Kevin Egan and Kyndra de St. Aubin in English; Juan Arango and Carlos Suarez in Spanish

Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.: Eric Krakauer and Lloyd Sam in English; Moisés Linares and Jaime F. Macias in Spanish

FC Cincinnati vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m.: Callum Williams and Calen Carr in English; Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño in Spanish

D.C. United vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.: Tyler Terens and Devon Kerr in English; Bruno Vain and Andrés Agulla in Spanish; Frederic Lord and Vincent Destouches in French

Inter Miami vs. CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.: Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey in English; Sammy Sadovnik and Eduardo Biscayart in Spanish; Matt Cullen and Sébastien Le Toux in French

Orlando City vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.: Andres Cordero and Jamie Watson in English; Ramses Sandoval and Walter Roque in Spanish

Union vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.: Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham in English; Sergio Ruiz and Miguel Gallardo in Spanish

Austin FC vs. St. Louis City, 8:30 p.m.: Tony Husband and Ross Smith in English; Rodolfo Landeros and Martin Zúñiga in Spanish

FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United, 8:30 p.m.: Mark Followill and Danielle Slaton in English; Raúl Guzmán and Sonny Guadarrama in Spanish

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC at the Rose Bowl, 9:30 p.m.: Jake Zivin and Taylor Twellman in English; Pablo Ramírez and Carlos Ruiz in Spanish

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.: Blake Price and Paul Dolan in English; Francisco X. Rivera and Luis Gerardo Bucci in Spanish; Jeremy Filosa and Matthias Van Halst in Spanish

Sunday, Feb. 26

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 8 p.m.: Nate Bukaty and Tony Meola in English on FS1; Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce in English on Apple; Pablo Ramírez and Carlos Ruiz in Spanish on Apple

Monday, Feb. 27

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10:30 p.m.: Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth in English; Adrian Garcia Marquez and Francisco Pinto in Spanish (This game was postponed from Saturday due to a snowstorm in Portland)

