The Union announced a new one-year deal for fan favorite Ilsinho on Friday, bringing the dynamic 34-year-old Brazilian winger back to Chester for a fifth season here.
Negotiations took a while to get over the line, for reasons that were clear to all. Ilsinho’s best position is on the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but the Union aren’t going to play that much this year. Where he fits in the 4-4-2 diamond is a big question that might not be answered until it’s on the field.
And while Ilsinho has perhaps the best individual ball skills of any player in team history, they can last only so long — even in his role as a super-sub off the bench.
“We are pleased to have come to an agreement with Ilsinho and welcome him back to our roster for the 2020 season,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “His footwork and ability to press and possess on the attack are unmatched and proved to be crucial to our successful 2019 season, as they have over the last four seasons with the club. We look forward to what his continued leadership and skill will bring to our midfield this season.”
Last year was Ilsinho’s best with the Union, as he delivered five goals and six assists in 31 games. His signature performance came in a 3-2 comeback win over the New York Red Bulls in June, when he led the charge back from 2-0 down with an assist, the tying goal and the winner.
It’s nearly certain that Ilsinho took a significant pay cut from the $357,000 he earned last year. At the start of this week, Tanner said an offer had been on the table for a while with “no space for negotiations. He knows it, and I think we’ll get him in."
Asked if Ilsinho would sign the offer, Tanner replied, “That’s a question you should probably ask him.”
Now, that question has been answered.