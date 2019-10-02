— Portland’s rise is a surprise, because the Timbers didn’t sign any new players this summer. They did, however, sign DP midfielder Sebastián Blanco to a new contract. It wasn’t formally announced, but multiple sources confirmed the news to The Inquirer. Blanco isn’t actually earning his new listed salary — $2,853,341.33, up from $1,375,008 — because the new number is annualized from his new monthly pay. His actual salary is somewhere between the new and old figures. But he did get a raise, and there will be an official announcement at some point.