Andre Blake, Tai Baribo, and Danley Jean Jacques land on the Union’s injury list

The FIFA international window that just concluded found the injury bug bite the Union hard. Star goalkeeper Andre Blake, leading striker Tai Baribo, and new defensive midfield starter Danley Jean Jacques all got hurt while away with their respective countries.

The timing could barely be worse, too. Not only are the Union in a heated battle to make the playoffs, but on Saturday they visit MLS-leading Inter Miami (7:30 p.m., Apple TV) in what could be superstar Lionel Messi’s first game back from a two-month injury absence.

Advertisement

Blake, Jamaica’s longtime captain, tweaked a groin again during the Reggae Boyz’ 2-1 win at Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League on Tuesday. He has a history of groin issues, including one that cost him three games earlier this year.

“Some tightness, and just really felt in pain when he was kicking balls at the end of the game, which is obviously a big part of the game for a goalkeeper,” Curtin said. “So that hurts. He’s kind of day-to-day. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but wasn’t able to train today, and got some treatment after getting in on a late flight last night.”

If Blake can’t go, young backup Andrew Rick will likely start.

» READ MORE: Will Cavan Sullivan play vs. Lionel Messi this week? Here’s what to know.

Baribo was set to start for Israel against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, but tweaked a hamstring in pregame warmups and was withdrawn.

“He will be available, though — has trained well the last two days, which was surprising,” Curtin said. “He feels good and ready to go and contribute.”

Jean Jacques’ right ankle was on the receiving end of a crunching tackle playing for Haiti against Sint Maarten in the Concacaf Nations League on Monday.

“A tough tackle in a situation where on [artificial] turf, it’s a little tricky with the ankle,” Curtin said, referring to the stadium in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico where Haiti played its “home” game because of political unrest.

“He’s obviously in pain,” Curtin said. “Came back on a flight, has gotten treatment the last two days. Hasn’t been able to train quite yet, but I won’t rule him out completely.”

Leon Flach or Jesús Bueno would start in the defensive midfield position if Jean Jacques can’t go.

» READ MORE: Mikael Uhre hits a scoring milestone for the Union, and maybe this time his critics will notice

All three players will have a final round of fitness tests before the Union head south on Friday afternoon.

The lone bit of good injury news is that Dániel Gazdag has recovered from the hamstring tweak he suffered late in the Union’s last game, a 2-0 win at the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 31. Because of it, Gazdag had to withdraw from Hungary’s squad for the FIFA window.

Curtin praises U.S.’ Pochettino hire

With new U.S. men’s soccer team manager Mauricio Pochettino set to be officially introduced Friday in New York, Curtin sent congratulations on the highest-profile hire in program history.

“It’s an incredible hire for the U.S.,” Curtin said. “A big hire, an ambitious hire. I think everybody sees the magnitude of what 2026 is [co-hosting the FIFA World Cup], and I think this shows a real change, a real ambition.”

Curtin has long been a fan of Pochettino’s success, especially at English club Tottenham Hotspur from 2014-19. The 52-year-old Argentine took the North London club to multiple Champions League berths, including the 2019 final.

“The way they played with the ball, against the ball, the combination of both, I thought that was an impressive group,” Curtin said. “I’ve read his book, I’ve learned from him. [Real Madrid’s Carlo] Ancelotti is my other favorite.”

» READ MORE: Mauricio Pochettino’s hiring by the U.S. men’s soccer team is finally official

There was chatter for a while about whether Pochettino would hire an American assistant for a high-ranking position on his staff and whether Curtin would make perfect sense for such a job. But as of now, that seems unlikely, since Pochettino will reportedly bring three of his own longtime assistants: Jesús Pérez to the top spot, Miguel D’Agostino next, and Toni Jiménez as goalkeeper coach.

“Pochettino is a guy who brings his staff with him wherever he goes — that’s well-documented,” Curtin said, “I’m sure there’s going to be some new ideas that are injected within a group that’s really good. I do think we have a good talent pool, but other teams have great talent pools, so we have to be realistic and understand that as well.”

Army-Navy soccer game returning to Subaru Park

The Union will host the annual Army-Navy Cup soccer game on Friday, Oct. 11. This marks the 13th straight year that the contest is played at Subaru Park.

“It is an honor every year to host the Army-Navy Cup at Subaru Park,” Union president Tim McDermott said in a statement. “Entering their 13th edition of this annual match is a testament to the longevity of this rivalry and sportsmanship between these two esteemed academies. We look forward to another memorable and exciting match this year.”