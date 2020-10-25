He did much more than just put two assists on platters for Santos. Wagner’s 75 touches were second-most on the team. He created three chances in total, won two aerial duels, and recorded one tackle, one interception, one block, and one shot. His 52-for-56 passing performance included 6 of 7 on long balls, and his seven crosses attempted were the second-most on the team. Yhe only two crosses that were completed were the two Santos scored on.