The Union announced Wednesday that manager Jim Curtin has earned a two-year contract extension, seven months after the club won its first trophy under Curtin’s watch. His deal will now run through the 2023 season, having

Curtin, 41, has been at the helm since June 2014, when his predecessor John Hackworth was fired. Curtin got the job initially on an interim basis, having been an assistant coach for the previous year and a half. The interim tag was removed in November 2014. Before becoming an assistant, he coached Union youth teams since the club’s first season, 2010.

Though he was often booed by fans early in his career, Curtin’s teams have made the playoffs four times and the U.S. Open Cup final three times. Last season was his crowning achievement: the best regular-season record in MLS, which earned the Supporters’ Shield, the team’s first trophy. Curtin was named coach of the year in a landslide vote of players, coaches, club executives and media.

The trophy earned the Union a berth in this year’s Concacaf Champions League, and the Union have made an impressive run to the semifinals. They will face Mexican superpower Club América on Aug. 12 at Mexico City’s legendary Estadio Azteca and Sept. 15 at Subaru Park. (Unfortunately for the Union’s Jewish fans, that’s the night Yom Kippur starts.)

This year has also started well in the MLS regular season. The Union entered the league’s June break in second place in the Eastern Conference, one win behind first-place New England.

“Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. “He has led this team to new heights year after year ... He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more, and we are delighted to extend his contract.”

Curtin has proved as adept at coaching big-time foreign acquisitions as he has at coaching young products of the team’s youth academy. Among the best examples of the latter is Medford’s Brenden Aaronson, whom Curtin met when Aaronson was 10.

Aaronson grew up in the team’s academy, started playing for the reserve team as a 16-year-old in 2017, and turned pro at the start of 2019. He played so well in two years in MLS that at the end of last season, the Union sold him to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg for $6 million — which at the time was the largest ever transfer fee for an American product of a MLS youth academy.

Away from the field, Curtin has been an ideal ambassador for a team that struggles to get respect and attention on the Philadelphia sports scene. He was born in Oreland, attended Bishop McDevitt and Villanova, and is as passionate about the Eagles, Sixers and other local teams as the sports talk radio hosts who occasionally have him on.

You might also see him around the neighborhood in Queen Village, where he lives with his wife and three kids. You might even see him at the kids’ soccer practice the morning after a Union game.

The second-longest-tenured manager in MLS, Curtin’s contract was to expire at the end of this year. There was little doubt that he had earned an extension. Now he has it, and some well-earned job security too.