Mikael Uhre and Quinn Sullivan’s growing chemistry could be a big help for the Union

There’s always symbolism when the Union play the Chicago Fire, and there was again in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Subaru Park.

Chicago has spent exorbitant sums on foreign imports in recent times, hoping to restore an original MLS dynasty to glory — and make Soldier Field less cavernous. It has dropped $2.5 million or more on a transfer fee seven times in the last five years, including $7.5 million for playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri two years ago and a record-smashing $12 million for striker Hugo Cuypers this winter.

What have the Fire gotten for their cash-splashing? No playoff berths since 2017, and just 14 goals and 12 assists from Shaqiri in 63 games. Their third-biggest purchase, $6 million winger Jairo Torres, had all of zero goals and two assists in 36 games from 2022-23 — so bad that the Fire agreed a mutual contract termination earlier this month.

The Union, meanwhile, are famed for not chasing big-money stars. They sign players most outsiders haven’t heard of, and develop them into serious talents next to their renowned academy products.

So it was only natural that one team’s goals game from its most expensive players, while the other’s came from an academy product and a long-ago college draft pick. Except this time, the roles were reversed.

Uhre’s big goal

Mikael Uhre scored the Union’s first goal early in the second half, and Dániel Gazdag scored the tie-saving equalizer in second-half stoppage time. Chicago’s scorers were Brian Gutiérrez, one of the few true Fire academy successes, and former Union player Fabian Herbers.

While Gazdag’s goal was obviously the most consequential on the night, Uhre’s could be the most consequential for the long term. He knows how much criticism he got last year, when he scored 11 goals but found the net in just eight of the 49 games he played.

Uhre showed up to preseason camp this year determined to be better, and this was a great sign. He made a strong run off the ball as the play started, parked on Mauricio Pineda’s back shoulder during the buildup, then dismissed him on the way to meet Quinn Sullivan’s setup pass.

“It’s been my focus all offseason to get back to that, doing the hard runs and to be able to do them multiple times in a few minutes,” Uhre said after the game. “That’s the way I play — I’m reliant on being able to make those runs, and I feel like I showed that I can do that.”

Gazdag also knew how important the goal was. It would have been even better had Uhre not missed a stoppage-time winner by inches, hitting the crossbar instead. But as regular-season openers go, this was a good start.

“He needs confidence, as all of us [do], you know, so I’m happy that he scored today,” Gazdag said. “He could have scored another one at the end of the game, but I think it’s going to help him that he scored in the first round now.”

Spotlight on Sullivan

Jim Curtin made a big call by starting Sullivan in both games so far this year at the right central midfield spot, Sullivan has rewarded his manager’s courage, and shown why he has long wanted that midfield role.

“I had a really good preseason in terms of play, connecting with my teammates well in the field,” he said, and that’s not just his view. “I’m really excited to be starting, and thank Jim for giving me that opportunity.”

Sullivan has particularly shown a growing chemistry with Uhre. Though striker was a step late to a feed in the first half, he was right on time for the goal.

“I think the strikers know the kind of crosses I like to play,” Sullivan said. “I like to kind of play those balls in between the backline and the goalkeeper. … Hopefully keeping that connection going, and feeding him to score goals.”

The 19-year-old Bridesburg native embraces the spotlight that’s on him right now. Not only is he finally playing more for the Union, but if he keeps playing well, he’ll have an outside shot at the U.S. men’s Olympic team this summer.

“I think with starts come attention, and as long as I keep starting, I think the spotlight will be there,” he said. “And as long as I perform under that spotlight, it’ll be really positive for me, in terms of the Union and hopefully the national team as well.”

And if a little extra spotlight comes from being phenom Cavan’s eldest brother, Quinn is ready for that. Cavan was a spectator at Friday’s Union first team practice, off to the side but close enough to be seen if you noticed him.

The noise around Cavan has quieted for now, which is probably a good thing. But it’s growing around Quinn, and that’s definitely a good thing.

One more thing

Ever since the referee lockout started, I’ve had people all over my mentions on X saying the replacements couldn’t possibly be worse. With all due respect, they have in fact been worse, and it’s no surprise to those of us who expected it.

Center referee Muhammad Hassan was in over his head at Subaru Park, letting too much contact go uncalled in the first half. Assistant ref Bryan Conetta was looking right at an offside Damion Lowe in the buildup to what was initially called a goal for Nathan Harriel in the 85th minute, until replays clearly showed Lowe’s position when Sullivan passed to him.

And while the night’s many goal reversals for offside on review were correct, the crew made surprisingly little of what might have been a handball in the box by Chicago’s Gastón Giménez in second half stoppage time.

You can certainly say, as the Apple TV broadcasters did, that Giménez’s arms were close enough to his body that it didn’t merit a whistle. But for a subjective call like that, a more seasoned referee crew might have had a longer conversation than this one did.

Notably, the video review chief was Mark Geiger, a former ref who now leads the management side of the lockout. He was at the new replay command center in Arlington, Texas, to work this game and Columbus-Atlanta in the afternoon.

Traditionally in MLS, the center ref has the right to disagree with the replay officials’ advice and make the final call. Did Hassan feel fully empowered to disagree with Geiger? One of my longtime sources in the soccer world texted me about that during the game.

