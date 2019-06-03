Then there’s Auston Trusty. He won five aerial duels and recorded one block, three interceptions and eight clearances. And he scored the game-winning goal. It was good to see him get a moment to celebrate. The last few times he made big headlines were for own goals in last year’s U.S. Open Cup final and regular-season finale. Those blunders overshadowed the vast amount of good work he did the rest of the year, and continues to do this season.