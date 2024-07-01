The Union have no All-Stars for the first time since 2018

In another sign of how far the Union have fallen, none of the league’s players were selected to this year’s Major League Soccer All-Star roster, which was announced Monday.

It’s the first time since 2018 that the team has been shut out of MLS’s summer spectacle, which this year will see the All-Stars face a Mexican league all-star team in Columbus, Ohio on July 24.

It’s not too surprising that the Union have no All-Stars this year, given their bad record and lack of marquee names at the moment. Their 4-8-8 record (20 points) has them 12th out of 15 in the Eastern Conference and 23rd out of 29 leaguewide.

It’s a long way from late April, when the Union were the last unbeaten team in MLS this year. A 2-1 home loss to Real Salt Lake on April 27 kicked off what’s now a stretch of 13 games with just one win, at New England on May 18.

» READ MORE: Julián Carranza’s departure from the Union to Dutch club Feyenoord is official

The Union have failed to win their last seven games, with losses in the last four. Their latest capitulation was Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at CF Montréal, where a severely shorthanded squad led 2-1 at halftime but couldn’t hold on — surrendering the last two goals in the 89th and 92nd minutes, respectively.

As for the 30 players who did make the All-Star team, it’s no surprise that Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is the biggest headliner. He and his fellow Herons big names Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets were all among the 12 players voted in by a combination of fans, media, and players.

Other notable players voted in include Real Salt Lake striker Cristian “Chicho” Arango, this year’s top scorer so far with 16 goals; D.C. United striker Christian Benteke, a former English Premier League stalwart who has 14 goals this year; and FC Cincinnati playmaker Luciano Acosta, the reigning league MVP.

Columbus manager Wilfried Nancy will coach the team as the hometown club’s leader, and got to pick 16 players. He also led the Crew to last year’s championship with some of the league’s most stylish play. MLS commissioner Don Garber picked the last two.

» READ MORE: Union striker Mikael Uhre is out 2-3 weeks with a groin injury

2024 MLS All-Star team

Voted in (12)

Goalkeepers: Maarten Paes (FC Dallas)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Inter Miami), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami), Riqui Puig (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Forwards: Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Luis Suárez (Inter Miami)

Coach’s picks (16)

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki (St. Louis City), Hugo Lloris (Los Angeles FC)

Defenders: Rudy Camacho (Columbus Crew), Thiago Martins (New York City FC), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), Evander (Portland Timbers), Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps), Robin Lod (Minnesota United), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC), Denis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Juan ‘Cucho’ Hernández (Columbus Crew), Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)

Commissioner’s picks (2)

Midfielders: Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)