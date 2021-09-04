The Union produced the same losing result against the New England Revolution on Friday as they did six days ago at D.C. United.

The result may have been the same, but the effort was completely different from Jim Curtin’s side.

Despite putting eight of their 19 shots on target, the Union failed to score in a 1-0 loss to the Revolution, who have the most points in all of Major League Soccer.

In their last match, the Union turned in a terrible attacking effort in which they put two shots on goal and benefited from a D.C. own goal in the 3-1 loss.

The spirited effort from the Union came from a depleted squad in which eight players were missing. Seven players were out on international duty and Jack Elliott was suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

New England managed just three shots on target, but one of them found the back of the net in the first half.

New England took the lead in the 33rd minute after a pair of mistakes by the Union back line.

Nathan Harriel, who made his first MLS start on Friday, committed a foul on the left side of the field just outside the penalty area.

Arnor Traustason fired in the ensuing free kick and it made contact with the boot of Matt Polster, who finished into the right corner of the net.

Union defender Stuart Findlay and midfielder Leon Flach appeared to get confused on their marks on the set play, while goalkeeper Joe Bendik did not come off his line to retrieve the ball.

The confusion close to the Union net allowed Polster to flick in the set-piece delivery.

Traustason was the central figure in the match’s next major sequence of events in the second half.

The Icelandic midfielder picked up successive yellow cards in the 55th and 59th minutes to earn an ejection that put the Union up a man for the final 31 minutes.

Philadelphia attempted to climb back into the game after the sending off. Matheus Davo, a loan signing from Corinthians in Brazil, made his debut in the 72nd minute. He managed one shot on goal in his brief appearance.

Paxten Aaronson was the most active Union player in the final third. He had a few shots on net, but none of them were able to beat Brad Knighton.

The Union now have 12 days off before they take on Club America in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinals on Sept. 15. Club America holds a 2-0 advantage in that series from the first leg.

Philadelphia’s next MLS game takes place Sept. 19 at home against Orlando City.

