The Union will be without nine players this weekend, and shouldn’t have to be

In recent years, Major League Soccer got a lot better about not playing games during FIFA windows, when many of its players are away with their national teams. It’s the nature of the world’s game that at certain times of the year, clubs are required to let players go to their countries, and most big leagues worldwide go dark when that happens.

But this year, MLS has fallen back into its old habits. So what if there are Concacaf Nations League contests in North and Central America this weekend, and qualifiers for next year’s European Championship and Africa Cup of Nations? MLS is plowing ahead with a full slate of games.

There’s also a crucial training camp for the U.S. under-20 men’s team, its last gathering before the roster is set for the World Cup in late spring.

Because of all that, the Union will be down seven players and Orlando City six when the teams meet in Chester on Saturday night (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, free). On top of that, Julián Carranza is out with a red card suspension, and Andre Blake is still injured.

So it wasn’t surprising when Jim Curtin said this week that he won’t be able to have a full bench for the game.

“No, we will not get to 18 players, the usual size of a game day roster,” Curtin said. “I don’t think we’ll be very close to 18. ... I think right now we’re operating [at] somewhere around four to five field subs on the bench, and obviously a backup goalkeeper.”

Plenty of people within official MLS circles don’t like playing through FIFA windows. Others point to the jam-packed calendar this year and say there’s no choice.

But the latter group knows the jam is of MLS’s own making. The Leagues Cup tournament pitting MLS against Mexico’s Liga MX in a World Cup-style format will shut down both leagues for four weeks across July and August. It will rake in a ton of money, but at a cost.

Since Curtin had already run the risk of a fine for ripping the referees in last Saturday’s loss at Montreal, he wasn’t inclined to lose more from his wallet when asked about the scheduling. But he still had plenty to say.

“Let’s use the NBA as the example, so I don’t get in trouble,” the longtime Sixers fan said, “They’re trying to find ways to always have their their best athletes on the court at all times. … Twenty-eight [MLS] teams play this weekend, and 28 teams will not be close to full strength. I think that’s the reality of things.”

Among the players who will be asked to step up for the Union on Saturday is Andrés Perea, who will face Orlando for the first time since being traded from there to the Union in December.

The Union will be especially shorthanded in midfield, since Dániel Gazdag (Hungary), José Andrés Martínez (Venezuela), Jack McGlynn (U.S. u-20s) and Quinn Sullivan (U.S. U-20s) will all be gone. So Perea will have a lot to do.

“He’ll certainly play a big role this weekend, and he deserves that,” Curtin said. “He’s a special talent, and still such a young player [age 22] who’s been around in the league for a little while now. I think sometimes we forget how young he is, and how he can still grow and get better and better each and every year.”

All the players absent this weekend

For the Union

Goalkeeper: Andre Blake (grade 1 adductor strain)

Defenders: Brandan Craig (U.S. under-20s), Damion Lowe (Jamaica)

Midfielders: Dániel Gazdag (Hungary), José Andrés Martínez (Venezuela), Jack McGlynn (U.S. under-20s), Richard Odada (Kenya), Quinn Sullivan (U.S. under-20s)

Forward: Julián Carranza (red card suspension)

For Orlando

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese (Peru)

Defenders: Alexander Freema (U.S. under-19s), Michael Halliday (U.S. under-20s), Thomas Williams (U.S. under-20s)

Midfielder: Wilder Cartagena (Peru), Favian Loyola (U.S. under-19s)

Forward: Facundo Turres (Uruguay)

